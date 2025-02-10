Kamala Harris Proves She Doesn't Need Presidency For A Lavish Life
The White House is the seat of power in America, and Kamala Harris came very close to calling it home. However, after her loss to President Donald Trump in the 2024 election, Harris was left without the political future she'd likely hoped for and planned on. That doesn't mean the former vice president can't have a wildly lavish, luxurious, and remarkably less stressful life in the coming years.
In fact, sources say Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are planning on a bi-coastal lifestyle,splitting their time between their home in Brentwood, California, and New York City. The possible move is likely a result of Emhoff nabbing a job at the prestigious New York law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher.
In early January 2025, Page Six reported that Emhoff and Harris were looking for a place on New York City's Upper West Side. The former second gentleman visited the upscale Park Loggia condo building to consider renting a three-bedroom unit for a staggering $20,000 per month. As of this writing, there's no word on whether or not Emhoff and Harris have made a final decision on their New York digs, but it would be a luxurious place for Harris to plan her next steps.
Kamala Harris is setting up the next chapter of her life
When Kamala Harris' time as vice president came to an end, the veteran politician found herself without a government role for the first time in over 20 years. While her husband is set to return to work at his new law firm, what's next for Harris remains uncertain. Some have speculated that she might run for California governor in 2026, although Harris has not publicly commented on that possibility.
Others believe Harris could soon see a massive payday if she writes a memoir. According to NBC News, some in Harris' inner circle expect the former vice president to write a powerful book about her time in office and her hard-fought 2024 campaign against Donald Trump. Literary agent Keith Urbahn told the news outlet, "Kamala Harris is poised to land the biggest book deal of any vice president in history." With her history-making role as the first female vice president, Harris has the opportunity to secure a lavish advance and to inspire millions of people with her impressive story
Harris's first memoir, "The Truths We Hold: An American Journey," released in 2020, hit No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list, setting a precedent for her writing success. As she and her husband divide their time between California and New York, Harris will have space to plan her next moves — and possibly turn a defeat into a victory by writing another best-selling book about her presidential loss.