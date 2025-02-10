Kamala Harris Proves She Doesn't Need Presidency For A Lavish Life

The White House is the seat of power in America, and Kamala Harris came very close to calling it home. However, after her loss to President Donald Trump in the 2024 election, Harris was left without the political future she'd likely hoped for and planned on. That doesn't mean the former vice president can't have a wildly lavish, luxurious, and remarkably less stressful life in the coming years.

In fact, sources say Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are planning on a bi-coastal lifestyle,splitting their time between their home in Brentwood, California, and New York City. The possible move is likely a result of Emhoff nabbing a job at the prestigious New York law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher.

In early January 2025, Page Six reported that Emhoff and Harris were looking for a place on New York City's Upper West Side. The former second gentleman visited the upscale Park Loggia condo building to consider renting a three-bedroom unit for a staggering $20,000 per month. As of this writing, there's no word on whether or not Emhoff and Harris have made a final decision on their New York digs, but it would be a luxurious place for Harris to plan her next steps.

