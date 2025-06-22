Ben Affleck's Initial Thoughts On Ex Jennifer Garner's New Man Were Packed With Shade

Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend John Miller are reportedly already like an old married couple, which would've been a huge surprise to Ben Affleck in a previous point of the actor's life. The "Elektra" star began dating Miller in 2018, about three years after she and Affleck announced their separation. Although it later became clear just how deeply Garner and Miller had fallen for each other, Affleck allegedly wasn't a fan of their relationship at first. The Oscar-winner reportedly figured Miller wouldn't amount to anything more than a temporary romantic fling for his ex-wife. "Everyone who knows Jen knows how crazy in love she is with John, and neither of them are shy about showing it. Their relationship has had its ups and downs, and in the beginning, Ben wasn't thrilled with John – he thought John was just a rebound," an insider said in an interview with Daily Mail.

There were also rumors that Affleck had a difficult time watching Garner fully move on from their marriage, which also might've played a part in his reaction towards Miller. "It was very hard for Ben at first, even though he's the one that pretty much walked away from the marriage," an insider once claimed to In Touch. "It was a reality check that he wasn't prepared for."