Ben Affleck's Initial Thoughts On Ex Jennifer Garner's New Man Were Packed With Shade
Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend John Miller are reportedly already like an old married couple, which would've been a huge surprise to Ben Affleck in a previous point of the actor's life. The "Elektra" star began dating Miller in 2018, about three years after she and Affleck announced their separation. Although it later became clear just how deeply Garner and Miller had fallen for each other, Affleck allegedly wasn't a fan of their relationship at first. The Oscar-winner reportedly figured Miller wouldn't amount to anything more than a temporary romantic fling for his ex-wife. "Everyone who knows Jen knows how crazy in love she is with John, and neither of them are shy about showing it. Their relationship has had its ups and downs, and in the beginning, Ben wasn't thrilled with John – he thought John was just a rebound," an insider said in an interview with Daily Mail.
There were also rumors that Affleck had a difficult time watching Garner fully move on from their marriage, which also might've played a part in his reaction towards Miller. "It was very hard for Ben at first, even though he's the one that pretty much walked away from the marriage," an insider once claimed to In Touch. "It was a reality check that he wasn't prepared for."
How Ben Affleck's relationship with Jennifer Garner's boyfriend kept changing
Out of all the details we've learned about Jennifer Garner's relationship with John Miller, it's clear that the two are head over heels for each other. After all, there's a reason why they got back together after allegedly briefly breaking up. However, their wholesome and private relationship hasn't just won over fans, it's won over Ben Affleck as well. "Ben likes John now," a source told InTouch. "He truly wants Jen to be happy ... It wasn't always like that. It took Ben a long time to look at the situation differently. ... Now, he says his kids and Jen are lucky to have John in their lives." However, Miller's and Affleck's opinions towards each other have fluctuated over the years.
Being the father of her children, Affleck is still an active presence in Garner's life, and there have been talks floating around the internet that Miller might be a bit threatened by his girlfriend's bond with Affleck. The "Daredevil" stars have even been spotted hugging each other on an evening out with their family, which insiders claim only added to Miller's concerns. Affleck and Miller haven't addressed the rumors publicly. However, the one time they were spotted together, Affleck and Miller seemed like close friends. Affleck was all smiles when a photographer captured a picture of him and Miller talking at Garner's property. We have no idea what the fun conversation was about, but it definitely proved that Affleck and Miller could at least co-exist.