Jennifer Garner And John Miller Are Reportedly Already Like An Old Married Couple

After their ten-year marriage hit a snag in 2015, actor Jennifer Garner's long road with Ben Affleck finally hit a dead end in 2018. In the aftermath of her and Affleck's marriage, it seems she's deeply settled into her current relationship with John Miller, so much so that they're already acting like they've been married for decades.

Advertisement

Despite its high-profile nature, Garner and Miller's relationship is not as lively as some might have hoped. Per Life & Style, an anonymous source said the couple lead a generally boring life together. "They almost never go anywhere, and when they do go on a date it's usually to the most low-key places," the source said. "There's no glitz or glam or excitement. They really are perfect for each other because they both seem happiest just staying home for their date nights and maybe taking a walk around the neighborhood after dinner."

Garner has also reportedly set a curfew for their dates, both out of respect for her kids and to ensure she gets good sleep. "They're like an old married couple, except after their Netflix dates, Jennifer usually sends John home by 10 P.M. so she can get a proper rest," the source told Life & Style. "She likes to get her beauty sleep and be there for kids in the morning. Plus, she's too respectful of her kids to have him do sleepovers when they're home, which is most of the time."

Advertisement