Jennifer Garner And John Miller Are Reportedly Already Like An Old Married Couple
After their ten-year marriage hit a snag in 2015, actor Jennifer Garner's long road with Ben Affleck finally hit a dead end in 2018. In the aftermath of her and Affleck's marriage, it seems she's deeply settled into her current relationship with John Miller, so much so that they're already acting like they've been married for decades.
Despite its high-profile nature, Garner and Miller's relationship is not as lively as some might have hoped. Per Life & Style, an anonymous source said the couple lead a generally boring life together. "They almost never go anywhere, and when they do go on a date it's usually to the most low-key places," the source said. "There's no glitz or glam or excitement. They really are perfect for each other because they both seem happiest just staying home for their date nights and maybe taking a walk around the neighborhood after dinner."
Garner has also reportedly set a curfew for their dates, both out of respect for her kids and to ensure she gets good sleep. "They're like an old married couple, except after their Netflix dates, Jennifer usually sends John home by 10 P.M. so she can get a proper rest," the source told Life & Style. "She likes to get her beauty sleep and be there for kids in the morning. Plus, she's too respectful of her kids to have him do sleepovers when they're home, which is most of the time."
Jennifer Garner and John Miller's relationship has had big moments
Jennifer Garner and John Miller started dating in 2018, which also happens to be the same year Garner and Affleck's marriage concluded. Miller, who was still married when he and Garner started dating, finalized his relationship with his former wife, Caroline Campbell, in November 2018. A source told Us Weekly in August 2019 that Garner and Miller's similar experiences allowed them to bond when their own relationship began. "John and Jen are in similar places in their lives, and can relate to raising kids after a divorce," the source said. "They're on the same page and understand where things stand."
Though they've tried to keep a low profile, spectators have still kept tabs on the relationship's more notable moments, like when the couple split amicably in 2020, before reconciling and getting back together in 2021. "He was ready for marriage and she just couldn't commit," a source told Us Weekly in August 2020. The conflict of marriage may also no longer be an issue, as rumors of the couple's potential engagement swirled as recently as October 2024, when Garner, who's also known for her lavish life, was spotted wearing a gold ring while she was with Miller in Los Angeles, per Page Six.