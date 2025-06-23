Hoda Kotb's Daughter Hope Has Dealt With Some Health Issues

In September 2024, Hoda Kotb devastated her fans by announcing that she was walking away from the "Today" show, after almost 20 years, to focus on her home life with her two daughters, Hayley Joy and Hope Catherine. However, when Kotb spoke to her "Today" show replacement, Craig Melvin, in May 2025, the beloved TV host revealed that she had not only made the crucial decision to spend more time with her kids, but also to focus on Hope's health following her Type 1 diabetes diagnosis.

Kotb shared that like most kids with the chronic condition, Hope required "[constant] monitoring," (via Page Six). So, she could either show up to work daily and keep anxiously checking in on her, or she could stay at home and calmly care for her daughter instead. Kotb, of course, chose the latter. In a May 2025 chat with People, the former "Today" co-host offered some insight into Hope's diabetes treatment. "She was getting shots — four or five a day — every day for a year," she recalled. "Now she is getting them less frequently because we have some other means to get her what she needs, but there's a lot to it."

Although the treatment interfered with Hope's sleep patterns and barred her from imbibing any sugar, she still put on a brave face and worked through it. After commending her kid for how she dealt with the treatments, Kotb asserted, "Diabetes is a part of her but not all of her." We wanted to better understand how the iconic TV personality could care for her youngest child while also looking after herself, so The List reached out to Dr. Kim Van Dusen, LMFT, RPT, a licensed child therapist and parenting expert, for her opinion.