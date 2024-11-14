What We Know About Craig Melvin, Hoda Kotb's Today Show Replacement

NBC's "The Today Show" has been a staple of morning television since 1952. Millions of viewers watch every day, with the program considered to be an important part of American television. Over the years, the show has featured live concerts and numerous interviews with celebrities, athletes, and public figures, and now the show will also feature a new host. Craig Melvin will join "The Today Show," replacing Hoda Kotb. Melvin, a longtime NBC News host, will begin his new job on January 13, 2025.

Advertisement

"He's a serious journalist, but he's also good company," Kotb said of her replacement (via The New York Times). "Being good company matters at this hour. Being good company when you're at home having a bowl of cereal and coffee matters."

Kotb, who joined the show in 2018, became one-half of the program's first female leading duo, next to Savannah Guthrie. Kotb told USA Today that it was her 60th birthday celebration on the show that cemented her decision to leave. "I cried almost the whole party, mainly because I knew," she admitted. She went on to say that she was at peace with that moment. "It's like when you tell yourself the truth about something your whole body relaxes, your body goes, 'OK.' That's how I felt ever since. The love is strong, and that's why the pain is there, but I'm ready."

Advertisement