Affair Rumors That Have Plagued Bruce Springsteen Throughout His Marriages

In his 2016 memoir, "Born to Run," Bruce Springsteen described how, as he drifted apart from Julianne Phillips, he started seeing the spark in his relationship with Patti Scialfa, who he noted was closer in age to him. "It was a September night," he began, presumably describing the months before the "Tunnel of Love Express" tour. "After 17 years of sporadically bumping into each other, then two [years] of working side by side, somewhat flirtatiously, there came a moment when I looked at Patti and saw something different." According to Springsteen, he confessed his feelings to his wife, but knew it would still be messy and painful. "I dealt with mine and Julie's separation abysmally," Springsteen said, noting that it was his idea to keep their split private, which is what created the affair rumors during his 1988 tour. "My poor handling of this is something I regret to this day."

Phillips has stayed silent on the matter of her divorce. During a press tour for her 1989 movie "Skin Deep," the reporters were advised not to ask about her split from Springsteen, as she was legally unable to answer, though it was also a principle of privacy. "I have set rules," she said (via The Morning Call). "My private life is my private life and I hold it very dear to me. I know the public wants to know about things, but that's my private life."