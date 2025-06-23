Tomi Lahren's Cringe Side Hustle Is A Desperate Attempt To Stay Relevant

Many celebrities are bound to experience a lull in work or popularity at some point throughout their respective careers. Although as of writing, conservative political commentator Tomi Lahren still has plenty of work via Fox News and her Outkick.com show "Tomi Lahren is Fearless," it seems she's still clamoring for the public's admiration. Lahren's love life may be a disaster, but it's also possible her quest for fame is just messy, as illustrated by one of her side projects.

Lahren took a cue from other celebrities possibly cash-strapped or seemingly afraid of irrelevancy and launched her own Cameo profile in July 2019. She charges $95 or more for her products, which range from birthday and holiday messages to roasts. The media personality's bio, which was generated from customer reviews by Cameo AI, not only serves as an ego-booster for her, but also a glaring sign she's desperate for the public to like her. "Tomi Lahren's fans adore her unwavering conservative views and her ability to roast liberals in an amusing yet tasteful way," the bio reads. "From wishing friends and family happy birthdays to calling out Democrats and offering encouragement, Tomi's personalized Cameos are always full of energy, wit, and a dash of patriotism. ... Tomi delivers the perfect custom video for any occasion."

While we're sure there are some diehard fans out there who'd willingly fork over the money for custom messages designed either for themselves or their loved ones, that doesn't change that Lahren's side gig feels more like a quick, corny way to make an extra buck, rather than a genuine effort to engage with her audience. It's hard to think her services are worth the price, either, considering her average video length, as of June 2025, was a meager 34 seconds.