Fox News Star Tomi Lahren's Love Life Has Been A Disaster
Tomi Lahren rose to prominence because of the conservative political ideals she expressed in her "Final Thoughts" on The Blaze, with her bleach-blonde hair and exaggerated makeup adding to her appeal. As a right-wing public figure, Lahren has been involved in her fair share of scandals (like her unwavering beef with Kamala Harris) and received trifling levels of kickback, often spilling over into her personal life.
Before finding love with her now-husband, J.P. Arencibia, in 2021, and bonding over their right-wing views, Lahren's politics were the cause of a series of messy relationships. In June 2024, the media personality sat down with Lauren and Michael Bosstick of "The Skinny Confidential Him & Her" podcast and detailed her loaded and complicated dating patterns. "I've dated celebrities in the past who didn't want people to know that we were together because there would be a substantial amount of backlash." Lahren didn't specify the mystery A-lister that made her keep their relationship under wraps, but she did disclose that she offered to keep the flings hush-hush for the sake of whoever it was that she was dating.
That being said, there were still a number of previous relationships in Lahren's life that did make the news, from a broken engagement to rumors she was involved with a former NFL star, let's dive into everything we know about Tomi Lahren's messy dating history.
She dated Navy SEAL Jerad Christian
Back in 2015, Tomi Lahren was involved with Navy SEAL Jerad Christian, but what you may not know is that he was responsible for a few of her choice words against former President Barack Obama. At the time, a then-22-year-old Lahren was the host of One America News Network's "On Point with Tomi Lahren," where, during one broadcast in July 2015, she dedicated a rant to the Obama's Administration's "half-way, half-baked, tip-toe, be-friendly-to-Jihadis mentality" handling of a shooting in Chattanooga that left five military personnel dead.
Unsurprisingly, the video broke the internet. A source revealed to the Daily Mail in July 2015 that the safety of her beau was why she felt so strongly on the matter. "Tomi believes in him and what he and all our troops are doing for his country," the insider expressed. "She said the reason she did the final thoughts segment was because the issues resonated with her because of Jared, he's her hero." The original broadcast can no longer be found on the internet; however, the Daily Mail reported that the video had garnered over 2 million views on YouTube after less than a week.
She snuggled up to The Bachelorette alum Chase McNary
In October 2016, after things had fizzled out between Tomi Lahren and Jerad Christian, she was spotted out-and-about with the runner-up from season 12 of "The Bachelorette," Chase McNary. The speculation began shortly after the finale when McNary posted a now-deleted pic to Instagram. In the photo, Lahren and McNary are surrounded by a few of their buddies, but his arm wrapped around her was pretty telling of a romance. It was evident that politics didn't cause any rift in this relationship, as McNary captioned the post, "Let's make America great together. #squad #MAGA," (per Hollywood Life)
Political ideals aside, the fling was still short-lived. In January 2017, McNary gave insight into their demise to US Weekly after mentioning that he was officially back on the market. "We were talking for about two weeks, but we weren't in the same place, so we went our separate ways," he remarked, continuing that there was no bad blood between the two. "I have nothing bad to say about her. She's a great girl."
She called off her engagement to Brandon Fricke in 2020
In March 2017, NFL advisor Brandon Fricke saw an opportunity to 'slide' into Tomi Lahren's life, and needless to say, he took it. She had just been criticized by her former boss, Glenn Beck, and Fricke didn't hesitate to offer a supportive hand. According to People, he sent her a DM on Instagram telling her to "stay strong," but she never responded.
That could have been the full story; however, the two later met up in person, and the rest, as they say, is 'search' history. They were dating by 2018, flaunting each other all over social media. Then, in June 2019, Fricke popped the question in New York City. In a series of now-deleted posts, the happy couple were once thrilled to share their love with the world. "I think it's safe to say NYC was a success! She said yes!" Fricke wrote alongside a photo of Lahren flaunting the ring. "I guess you're stuck with me @bfricketion," Lahren added on her Instagram (per People).
Some time and a failed Congressional campaign from Fricke later, the Daily Mail reported that the couple called it quits in February 2020. According to one insider: "Tomi felt she wasn't ready to settle down and made her feelings known. They still talk to each other all the time and support each other's careers. There's no hard feelings, and definitely hope to stay friends." In April 2020, Lahren spoke for herself to People, revealing that in terms of the union, "It just wasn't in the cards."
Rumors were swirling that she was cozying up to Jay Cutler
As surely as Tomi Lahren and Brandon Fricke's engagement was called off, the rumor mill started up again. In September 2020, she enjoyed a night out with former NFL Quarterback Jay Cutler, who was also newly single; sounds like Lahren has a type. A source revealed to E! News that the two were out partying one night in Nashville, adding that "Tomi and Jay were passing a bottle of tequila back and forth and taking shots together directly from the bottle." The source then revealed that the two had gone home together. On the other hand, another insider assured the publication that the two were purely platonic.
Regardless, the internet took the speculation and ran. One user took to X (formerly Twitter) and quipped, "It makes sense that Jay Cutler is dating Tomi Lahren because 95% of his passes wound up going Far Right." The Fox News host and NFL star were quick to intercept the rumors, as Lahren wrote on X, "I love it when the internet tells me who I'm dating. Good one." Cutler, on the other hand, took to Instagram with a video of him grooming a baby cow, captioning the post, "Only lady in my life. Be better internet."
She's been with her current husband, J.P. Arencibia, since 2021
Tomi Lahren made the switch from getting involved with football players to baseball players, and it was probably the best decision she ever made. She and former MLB pitcher J.P. Arencibia met originally back around January 2021, and the pair were immediately smitten. Not even three months after they went on their first date, Arencibia took to Instagram in March 2021 to share their blossoming love with a picture of their initials carved into a tree. "You are an amazing woman who pushes me to be better everyday. I am so proud of you and even more thankful to call you mine. My best friend. My ride or die. I love you Tomi. @tomilahren," he wrote.
By September, the two were engaged. "Found my best friend and never letting him go. I love you more than anyone has ever loved anything. Here's to forever. #engaged #teamTomi #fiance," Lahren wrote on Instagram. The happy couple tied the knot in October 2022, later sharing a joint post to Instagram flaunting their new ring bling, captioning the post, "The best night of our lives surrounded by the BEST and most FUN people on the planet. We love you. We love love."