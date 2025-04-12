Fox News Star Tomi Lahren's Love Life Has Been A Disaster

Tomi Lahren rose to prominence because of the conservative political ideals she expressed in her "Final Thoughts" on The Blaze, with her bleach-blonde hair and exaggerated makeup adding to her appeal. As a right-wing public figure, Lahren has been involved in her fair share of scandals (like her unwavering beef with Kamala Harris) and received trifling levels of kickback, often spilling over into her personal life.

Before finding love with her now-husband, J.P. Arencibia, in 2021, and bonding over their right-wing views, Lahren's politics were the cause of a series of messy relationships. In June 2024, the media personality sat down with Lauren and Michael Bosstick of "The Skinny Confidential Him & Her" podcast and detailed her loaded and complicated dating patterns. "I've dated celebrities in the past who didn't want people to know that we were together because there would be a substantial amount of backlash." Lahren didn't specify the mystery A-lister that made her keep their relationship under wraps, but she did disclose that she offered to keep the flings hush-hush for the sake of whoever it was that she was dating.

That being said, there were still a number of previous relationships in Lahren's life that did make the news, from a broken engagement to rumors she was involved with a former NFL star, let's dive into everything we know about Tomi Lahren's messy dating history.