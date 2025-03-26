Tomi Lahren Channels Kristi Noem In Tacky Cowgirl Look (Someone Call The Sheriff)
Conservative podcaster Tomi Lahren has always had a mind to stir up trouble. Whether espousing controversial views in interviews like her iconic "The Daily Show" visit or casually batting away plastic surgery rumors, Lahren has a penchant for keeping her name in the headlines. And when her personality can't do the work for her, Lahren relies on her questionable fashion choices to garner some attention. There's, of course, the time she reminded us all that just because it's leather, doesn't mean Lahren can't make it tacky. Now, under the guise of getting ready to go on Fox News to discuss the pitfalls of running a group chat, Lahren has posted to her Instagram Story a look that screams "shotgun wedding."
Dazzling in a white floral dress that wants to be see-through but actually isn't, Lahren looks like she's trying to copy Department of Homeland Security Director Kristi Noem in cowboy cosplay. Not only does the dress feel ready for a rural backyard wedding, but the knee-high cowboy boots are quite the pairing. Should she find a 10 gallon hat in the back of her closet, the look would be complete. There seems to be a resurgence lately of conservative women trying to tap into some cowgirl looks while ultimately failing to successfully pull it all off. However, this is not the first time Lahren has copied Noem in a fashion mistake.
Krsti Noem and Tomi Lahren have hopped on similar trends
There's actually quite a bit that Tomi Lahren and Kristi Noem have in common. Both boast brash personalities, with Noem herself full of plenty of controversial moments. Both women have recently undergone quite the stunning transformation, with Noem getting a complete MAGA makeover right around the same time Lahren did. And both women seem to struggle with finding the appropriate amount of glam to wear for any given occasion.
Both women seem to know that to keep themselves in the good graces of President Donald Trump and those who follow him, they must look and act a specific part. Unfortunately, that part often comes with specific beauty standards that can be difficult to keep up, and have a steep learning curve for new beginners. For example, Noem has consistently missed the mark with her hair extension fails, suggesting she's still not used to having all that mane to tame. Meanwhile Lahren appears to be clueless about how to properly do her eyebrows, as a bigger, bolder brow is still fairly new for the conservative party. Either way, hopefully the two can find their own sense of style instead of continuing to take inspiration from the likes of Kimberly Guilfoyle.