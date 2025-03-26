Tomi Lahren Channels Kristi Noem In Tacky Cowgirl Look (Someone Call The Sheriff)

Conservative podcaster Tomi Lahren has always had a mind to stir up trouble. Whether espousing controversial views in interviews like her iconic "The Daily Show" visit or casually batting away plastic surgery rumors, Lahren has a penchant for keeping her name in the headlines. And when her personality can't do the work for her, Lahren relies on her questionable fashion choices to garner some attention. There's, of course, the time she reminded us all that just because it's leather, doesn't mean Lahren can't make it tacky. Now, under the guise of getting ready to go on Fox News to discuss the pitfalls of running a group chat, Lahren has posted to her Instagram Story a look that screams "shotgun wedding."

Dazzling in a white floral dress that wants to be see-through but actually isn't, Lahren looks like she's trying to copy Department of Homeland Security Director Kristi Noem in cowboy cosplay. Not only does the dress feel ready for a rural backyard wedding, but the knee-high cowboy boots are quite the pairing. Should she find a 10 gallon hat in the back of her closet, the look would be complete. There seems to be a resurgence lately of conservative women trying to tap into some cowgirl looks while ultimately failing to successfully pull it all off. However, this is not the first time Lahren has copied Noem in a fashion mistake.