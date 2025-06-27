George Clooney's Wife & Kids Can't Take His Dyed Hair Seriously

Hollywood veteran George Clooney finished his first stint on Broadway in June 2025 with the show "Good Night, and Good Luck." To play the lead, he had to dye his hair to appear younger, going from a sultry salt-and-pepper hair color to a debonair black.

Clooney told The New York Times that his family wasn't going to be fans. "My wife is going to hate it because nothing makes you look older than when an older guy dyes his hair," he joked. "My kids are going to just laugh at me nonstop." Clooney lives a lavish life with wife Amal and their twins, Alexander and Ella, but when it comes to family ribbing, they're just like everyone else. For his kids' entire lives, their dad has always had salt-and-pepper hair, so seeing him sport a much darker 'do had to have been a culture shock for them (before turning into a hilarious situation, of course).

Though Clooney pulled off the dyed look, it was still jaunting to see him abruptly go from one color to another. As such, The List reached out to hair and makeup artist Luna Viola and asked what people with gray or white hair should do when dyeing it so it still looks natural. "I would suggest a semi-permanent color; this blends the greys making them less noticeable and it's perfect for someone looking for a subtle change while maintaining a very natural effect," she explained. Furthermore, Viola noted that getting highlights also helps with the blending process.