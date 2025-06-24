Harris Faulkner Is Unrecognizable Under All That Makeup

Harris Faulkner's stunning transformation can be partially attributed to her beauty routine. Although she makes it seem effortless, there's a lot of thought and attention to detail Faulkner puts into her appearance before glamming herself up for the camera. Fortunately for her admirers, the talk show host was once generous enough to share the strict regimen she follows that's kept her in pristine condition throughout her broadcasting career. "I must glow before the show," she once declared in an interview with New Beauty. "That means a clean, healthy palette. I exfoliate every morning in the shower, drink plenty of water and apply high-definition primer to help my foundation and eye shadow lay and stay." Faulkner further asserted that she puts extra attention on her eyes, which are often given the highest priority when she's being prepped in the stylist's chair.

Despite the great lengths she takes to enhance her appearance for her audience, her marriage to her makeup typically only lasts for as long as the camera's on her. "Most days I remove my makeup before I leave the building. I have my entire makeup-removal and skin treatment system duplicated in my office," she said. However, there was one instance where the University of California graduate decided to abandon her makeup while she was still on the clock. Faulkner posted a picture on Instagram of herself talking in front of the camera, completely makeup-free. On the one hand, the clip proved that cosmetics weren't needed for Faulkner to retain her natural beauty. But it also proved that she was one of many news anchors who was unrecognizable without makeup.