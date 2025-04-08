The Hair Hack Jeanine Pirro Loves To Flaunt Actually Just Exaggerates Her Age

Most of the time, Jeanine Pirro manages to look much younger than she is. The former judge turns 74 in 2025, but she can easily pass for a decade or two younger thanks to a combination of classy makeup and good hair. The Fox News personality might've also gone under the knife at some point too, which seems likely since Pirro looks wildly different in pics before her rumored plastic surgery. However, whatever sorcery she utilizes to maintain her age-defying looks is sadly undone by her hair rollers. Even worse, Pirro loves showing off her ancient beauty routine whenever the opportunity presents itself.

Note to self: ALWAYS add pink rollers to a pink outfit pic.twitter.com/AgN63SPwna — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) July 12, 2022

For instance, on X, formerly known as Twitter, the outspoken political commentator posted a photo where the color of her rollers matched her outfit. The image gave the impression that Pirro would proudly walk around in public wearing rollers in her hair if only she could get away with it. But her dedicated attempts at making hair rollers happen again not only expose the former judge's age, but they actually may make her appear much older than she is. Perhaps one X user showed just how dated Pirro's fashion technique was when they wrote, "That's how my Mom looked when she drove me to school."