The Hair Hack Jeanine Pirro Loves To Flaunt Actually Just Exaggerates Her Age
Most of the time, Jeanine Pirro manages to look much younger than she is. The former judge turns 74 in 2025, but she can easily pass for a decade or two younger thanks to a combination of classy makeup and good hair. The Fox News personality might've also gone under the knife at some point too, which seems likely since Pirro looks wildly different in pics before her rumored plastic surgery. However, whatever sorcery she utilizes to maintain her age-defying looks is sadly undone by her hair rollers. Even worse, Pirro loves showing off her ancient beauty routine whenever the opportunity presents itself.
Note to self: ALWAYS add pink rollers to a pink outfit pic.twitter.com/AgN63SPwna
— Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) July 12, 2022
For instance, on X, formerly known as Twitter, the outspoken political commentator posted a photo where the color of her rollers matched her outfit. The image gave the impression that Pirro would proudly walk around in public wearing rollers in her hair if only she could get away with it. But her dedicated attempts at making hair rollers happen again not only expose the former judge's age, but they actually may make her appear much older than she is. Perhaps one X user showed just how dated Pirro's fashion technique was when they wrote, "That's how my Mom looked when she drove me to school."
Jeanine Pirro's hair hack surprisingly has many fans
Jeanine Pirro's biggest makeup fails hint that she's taking tips from Kimberly Guilfoyle but, as outdated as it might seem on the surface, her hair hack has a ton of support online. "The Five" co-host posted a photo on Facebook where she's wearing large pink rollers that go well with her bright red suit and high heels, and the majority of replies were very favorable towards the Trump supporter's throwback look. One kindred spirit even revealed that they styled their hair the same way to this day, writing, "I still have my curlers and I use them, they make such a difference on my hair. Your hair always looks great." Meanwhile, another poster felt nostalgic looking at Pirro's getup, gushing, "Love those big rollers, dates back to high school (a while back) I still set my hair on large rollers & it comes out great."
Additionally, the former judge will feel vindicated by reports that more people are using this method nowadays too. Hairstylist Illeisha Lussiano confirmed in an interview with Today that hot rollers are experiencing a noticeable resurgence in the 2020s thanks to their sheer convenience. "You'll save a lot of time because you don't have to continuously hold a curling iron in your hair," Lussiano pointed out. "You can do your makeup, eat breakfast and have coffee while they do their work." And despite the fact that hair roller true believers like Pirro might end up looking as old as the fashion trend while wearing them, the results make it a worthy compromise in the end, with Lussiano enthusing, "Hot rollers will give you some volume, but most of all, they will give you a polished, luscious, sexy look."