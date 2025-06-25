Details About Dolly Parton's First Anniversary Without Her Husband Will Tug Your Heartstrings
On March 3, 2025, Dolly Parton's husband Carl Dean passed away at the age of 82. But more than Hollywood's touching yet heartbreaking reaction to the news, what made Dean's death feel especially tragic is the fact that it happened just a couple of months before what would have been his and Parton's 59th wedding anniversary. However, that didn't stop Parton from celebrating their love when the big day came on May 30. And the way Dolly spent her first anniversary without her husband will not only tug your heartstrings, but is expert-approved (with some caveats).
Speaking to Fox News in early June 2025, Parton shared that she celebrated her and Dean's 59th anniversary by paying a visit to the church where they got married in 1966 — something she explained that the couple used to do together. "So, anyway, that's where I spent my anniversary, our first — my first — our anniversary without him, the first one," Parton said, adding, "So I thought, well, I have got to go back and just take a picture on that — on the same steps at that same church."
The List exclusively spoke to Stephanie Wijkstrom, CEO and founder of the Counseling and Wellness Center of Pittsburgh, who said, "Rituals and traditions have a way of calming us, keeping us anchored to our roots and relationships." However, Wijkstrom also stressed that finding a balance between honoring the past and embracing the future is key to keeping the grieving process healthy.
How to find balance in honoring your traditions with a departed loved one
During our chat with counselor Stephanie Wijkstrom, she reiterated that the way Dolly Parton chose to spend her 59th anniversary could strengthen her connection to her late husband Carl Dean. "Love doesn't end when a relationship does — that's especially true when the relationship ends due to death. It's important to honor the love and relationship that was shared," she said, adding that it only makes sense that Parton would want to do so on a day that will forever symbolize her love for Dean.
However, Wijkstrom clarified that it's crucial to continue to live your own life to its fullest potential. "While cherishing love is vital, it's also important not to metaphorically put one foot in the grave by becoming so dedicated to celebrating someone who is no longer with you that you lose sight of living your own life," Wijkstrom said. Or, to quote Darry Curtis from "The Outsiders," "You don't just stop living because you lose someone."
To that end, Wijkstrom recommended coming up with new rituals and traditions to commemorate the person you love, rather than simply continuing to retread the ones you used to take part in together. "Celebrating in the same way we did with a partner will likely feel hollow, lonely, or painful in their absence," she said. Wijkstrom concluded that you can certainly celebrate the day, but need to be prepared to acknowledge the bittersweet feelings it now brings.