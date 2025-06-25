Details About Dolly Parton's First Anniversary Without Her Husband Will Tug Your Heartstrings

On March 3, 2025, Dolly Parton's husband Carl Dean passed away at the age of 82. But more than Hollywood's touching yet heartbreaking reaction to the news, what made Dean's death feel especially tragic is the fact that it happened just a couple of months before what would have been his and Parton's 59th wedding anniversary. However, that didn't stop Parton from celebrating their love when the big day came on May 30. And the way Dolly spent her first anniversary without her husband will not only tug your heartstrings, but is expert-approved (with some caveats).

Speaking to Fox News in early June 2025, Parton shared that she celebrated her and Dean's 59th anniversary by paying a visit to the church where they got married in 1966 — something she explained that the couple used to do together. "So, anyway, that's where I spent my anniversary, our first — my first — our anniversary without him, the first one," Parton said, adding, "So I thought, well, I have got to go back and just take a picture on that — on the same steps at that same church."

The List exclusively spoke to Stephanie Wijkstrom, CEO and founder of the Counseling and Wellness Center of Pittsburgh, who said, "Rituals and traditions have a way of calming us, keeping us anchored to our roots and relationships." However, Wijkstrom also stressed that finding a balance between honoring the past and embracing the future is key to keeping the grieving process healthy.