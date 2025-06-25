Young Sheldon's Annie Potts Has A Messy Relationship History
From "Ghostbusters" to "Young Sheldon," Emmy-nominated actress Annie Potts has undeniably had a stunning transformation. Just like anyone, though, she's had her ups and downs over the years. For example, one tragic detail about the actress' life is that for the longest time, her love life was a bit of a mess — so much so that she very nearly gave up on romance altogether at one point.
In total, Potts has been married four times. Her first marriage was to college sweetheart Steven Hartley, whom she wed in 1973. Not long after, the two were involved in an awful car accident that left them both severely injured. Potts and Hartley eventually divorced in 1978. That same year, she entered what would prove to be a rather short celebrity marriage when she exchanged vows with fellow actor Greg Antonacci, of "Boardwalk Empire" fame. Potts and Antonacci made the decision to separate just one year later, with their divorce being finalized in 1980.
Neither Potts nor Antonacci wasted any time moving on. In 1981, Antonacci married actress Lynda Costanzo, with the two staying together up until Antonacci passed away in 2017. Also in 1981, Potts not only married third husband Scott Senechal, but welcomed eldest son Clay Senechal. Potts' marriage to Scott would be her longest up to that point, but they, too, ended up going their separate ways in 1989. After that, the "Toy Story" star says, is when she started to wonder if married life simply wasn't for her.
Annie Potts almost gave up on romance before she met her current husband
Annie Potts opened up about her mindset following her third divorce in a 2022 interview with Glamour. "I was sort of done. It was like, Why did I think I needed somebody else? I was totally self-sufficient and taking care of myself and happy about it. I had my son in tow, and life was good," she said. However, everything changed when she met cinematographer James Hayman on the set of the film "Breaking the Rules," and the two bonded over the nuts and bolts of bringing a movie to life. "He was very inclusive to me about his process and made me interested in the work he was doing," Potts recalled, adding, "I'd always felt people were like, 'You don't need to know about that stuff' ... but I was interested in it. So we meshed over that."
Potts and Hayman wed in 1990, and have managed to stay together happily since. So, it seems pretty safe to say the fourth time ended up being the charm for the "Ghostbusters" alum. The pair also share two sons, James "Doc" Hayman and Isaac "Harry" Hayman, who were born in 1992 and 1995, respectively. Interestingly enough, Potts told Closer in 2018 that the deciding factor that convinced her things would work out with Hayman was when she saw how well he treated her eldest son Clay Senechal in the early days of their relationship. "We were instantly a family," Potts shared.