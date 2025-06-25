Young Sheldon's Annie Potts Has A Messy Relationship History

From "Ghostbusters" to "Young Sheldon," Emmy-nominated actress Annie Potts has undeniably had a stunning transformation. Just like anyone, though, she's had her ups and downs over the years. For example, one tragic detail about the actress' life is that for the longest time, her love life was a bit of a mess — so much so that she very nearly gave up on romance altogether at one point.

In total, Potts has been married four times. Her first marriage was to college sweetheart Steven Hartley, whom she wed in 1973. Not long after, the two were involved in an awful car accident that left them both severely injured. Potts and Hartley eventually divorced in 1978. That same year, she entered what would prove to be a rather short celebrity marriage when she exchanged vows with fellow actor Greg Antonacci, of "Boardwalk Empire" fame. Potts and Antonacci made the decision to separate just one year later, with their divorce being finalized in 1980.

Neither Potts nor Antonacci wasted any time moving on. In 1981, Antonacci married actress Lynda Costanzo, with the two staying together up until Antonacci passed away in 2017. Also in 1981, Potts not only married third husband Scott Senechal, but welcomed eldest son Clay Senechal. Potts' marriage to Scott would be her longest up to that point, but they, too, ended up going their separate ways in 1989. After that, the "Toy Story" star says, is when she started to wonder if married life simply wasn't for her.