Tragic Details About Young Sheldon's Annie Potts

Annie Potts is an actor who transcends generations. In the 1980s, she gained fame for her delightfully sardonic portrayal of wise-cracking secretary Janine Melnitz in the original "Ghostbusters" films. Potts later reprised her role as Janine in the more modern "Ghostbusters" legacy sequels. In the 1990s, she added another iconic role to her repertoire when she voiced Bo Peep in Pixar's first two "Toy Story" movies, eventually reprising that role in "Toy Story 4" some 20 years later. Then, from 2017 to 2024, Potts played the key role of Sheldon Cooper's grandmother in the "Big Bang Theory" prequel series "Young Sheldon," appearing opposite her "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" co-star Mckenna Grace.

However, Potts' stunning transformation hasn't been without its hurdles. And, much like some of her fellow "Young Sheldon" cast members, she's had her fair share of personal and professional tragedy. From very nearly losing her life as a young woman to enduring multiple divorces in the following years, Potts has certainly had to endure quite a bit in her time. But she's nothing if not a survivor and has only maintained that attitude as she's aged. "It's like, 'Man, this is great, because I almost didn't have it.' So I just try to relish it," Potts told Senior Planet in 2024. "It's made me really take care of my body because it got broken up pretty badly. I have an appetite for life." With that in mind, here are some tragic details about "Young Sheldon" star Annie Potts.

