Airbrushed Pic Of Trump Tries To Hide His Biggest Insecurity But Makes It So Much Worse

We're all self-conscious about our appearance: our height, hair, teeth, muffin top, you name it. We either accept our perceived flaws or try to mask them as best as we can. Of course, not everyone is as public about it as our current president. Donald Trump's age-old insecurity — his signature hair and complexion, in case you've been asleep for the last decade — has been put on blast on numerous occasions.

The notoriously vain POTUS does his best to tweak his image at every opportunity, apparently hoping to convince the public he's healthy, fit, and doesn't look a day over 40. To give just one example, Trump's latest White House portrait is judiciously lit, making his face look more tanned and chiseled, and his hair appears fuller than it actually is. It's an upgrade from his official inauguration portrait, which depicts his skin tone as much paler and his coif a trifle more disheveled. (On "Late Night," Seth Meyers quipped that Trump looked as though he were telling a ghost story.)

His staunch supporters are only too happy to help maintain this illusion of the perfect prez. Singer-songwriter Hadas Levy, a former contestant on "American Idol," is among them. Her Instagram feed is almost entirely dedicated to praising Trump and his policies when she's not promoting her albums. On Trump's June 15 birthday, Levy posted a series of photos showing herself posing with her own American idol. As one does, she filtered the images a bit (okay, more than a bit) to show herself and Trump to best effect. Unfortunately, this only served to highlight the very areas Trump is most sensitive about.