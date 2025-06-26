Donald Trump's Major Money Issues Left His Kids Having To Bail Him Out More Than Once

Donald Trump is pretty stingy for a billionaire. Forbes estimated the president's net worth to be approximately $5.1 billion as of 2025. And yet, the controversial politician's children have had to bail him out on more than one occasion. Unsurprisingly, most of Donald's money is tied up in real estate, and bonding companies aren't too keen to accept it as collateral. This became a considerable problem during his New York civil fraud lawsuit, which saw Donald Trump faced with a massive fine and a business ban, and he had a little bit of trouble putting up the $454 million bond. At the time, the former "Apprentice" host's lawyers called it "a practical impossibility" (via CNN), while social media was rife with commentators poking fun at the president's financial woes.

As one quipped on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Trump's probably wondering why Jared and Ivanka's phones are going straight to voicemail," likely referring to the previous, widely publicized instance in which Donald's adult children helped him out financially. In 2011, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump all lent their famous father a helping hand when he needed cash for collateral. This came to light when Ivanka took the stand during Donald's civil fraud suit.

During a 2023 MSNBC interview, legal analyst Lisa Rubin explained, "What we learned today is that behind the scenes, Donald Trump entered into an agreement with each of his three adult children, whereby they pledged assets of their own to help him satisfy the guarantee, which, according to his contract with Deutsche Bank, was supposed to be his and his alone," (via Salon). She added, "He was literally borrowing money from his kids' piggy banks in order to satisfy Deutsche Bank that he had enough money to borrow from them what he had."