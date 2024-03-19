Donald Trump's Financial Woes Have Everyone Saying The Same Thing About Ivanka & Jared

Talk about being hit where it hurts: Donald Trump was hit with a massive fine in his New York civil fraud lawsuit, along with a ban on doing business in the Big Apple for three years. He was ordered to pay $454 million by the end of March 2024, and as of this report, the former president had come up short on funds. It seems most of his fortune is tied up in real estate, with not enough liquid assets to spare for a judgment that large. "Very few bonding companies will consider a bond of anything approaching that magnitude," argued his lawyers (via CNN). On his Truth Social platform, Trump called the demand "un-Constitutional, un-American [and] unprecedented," among other things. The case is currently under appeal, and Trump's team is trying to delay the bond posting until all legal avenues have been exhausted.

The news of the billionaire presidential hopeful scrambling for cash struck many of Trump's detractors as amusingly ironic. It also sparked a lively discussion on X (the platform previously known as Twitter) focusing on one question. "Why aren't Jared and Ivanka bailing Trump out?" asked one representative commenter, implying they could dip into the huge sum Jared Kushner's equity firm received from the Saudi crown prince. Another joked, "Trump's probably wondering why Jared and Ivanka's phones are going straight to voicemail."

All kidding aside, the question actually has some merit. The Trump family has a history of helping one another out when financial matters are concerned.