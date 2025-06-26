Tragic Details About Fran Drescher's Love Life

Fran Drescher's first husband, Peter Marc Jacobson, had a hard time walking away from his marriage with the TV star. In fact, if it were up to Jacobson, the pair wouldn't have divorced at all. It was Drescher's call to end the relationship after a sudden change in Jacobson's behavior became too much for the actor to deal with. "He was very controlling," Drescher said in an interview with Oprah. "He was easily threatened if I was spending time with people outside of the relationship. He was even jealous of our dog, when I wanted the dog to be with us. So it became very suffocating." But Jacobson's newfound control issues were a symptom of his own refusal to acknowledge his homosexuality, which he didn't know about when he married Drescher in 1978. "We were living a heterosexual life. I wasn't having affairs on the side or anything like that. I thought that I was straight," Jacobson said during the same interview.

Jacobson would eventually tell his then-wife that he was bi-sexual, and Drescher would try to maintain their marriage. But this left the SAG-AFTRA president feeling trapped, and Drescher realized she had to move on from Jacobson for the sake of her own happiness. Jacobson briefly resented his ex-wife's decision. But the two were later able to resume their friendship at a time when Jacobson was fully at peace with his sexuality, and they considered themselves better off as friends than they were as a couple. However, Drescher had to endure a lot of heartache to arrive at that point with her former husband. Her seemingly exhausting break-up might've been the first sign her love life probably wouldn't turn out the way she hoped it would.