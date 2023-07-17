How Fran Drescher Became President Of The SAG

Fran Drescher is best known for her fashionable character Fran Fine in "The Nanny." Not only was she a lead actress in the '90s sitcom, but Drescher was the executive producer and writer. The comedian has produced, acted, and written several works. However, you rarely see Drescher in Hollywood anymore because she's working magic behind the scenes.

Since 2021, Drescher has been the president of the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. As an activist for equality and health, it is no surprise the Hollywood star used her platform to defend others. "I've always felt like I could be protective of those who are marginalized," the Cancer Schmancer nonprofit founder shared with Interview Magazine. "I know how to argue on behalf of someone."

Drescher is putting those skills to use in the wake of the SAG-AFTRA strike. As president, the A-lister is leading the way for entertainers of all sorts to receive fair condensation and treatment. But how did "The Nanny" star go from onscreen diva to union leader?