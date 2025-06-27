Tom Cruise & Brad Pitt's Rumored Feud Took A Dramatic Turn That Nobody Saw Coming

Though they have never publicly acknowledged the rumors, it's long been speculated that Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt have a feud dating back decades. The two actors allegedly butted heads on the set of the hit 1994 Anne Rice adaptation "Interview with the Vampire." Hence why they haven't shared the screen since. "Neither of them has ever been able to move past it," a source dished to Closer Weekly in 2024. "They play it down publicly, but it's no secret they can't stand each other." If Cruise and Pitt really are just keeping up appearances then they're doing a pretty good job at it. However, in June 2025, their supposed spat took a shocking turn. Though many had written off the idea of Cruise and Pitt working together again any time soon, the "Fight Club" star himself signaled it wasn't entirely off the table.

That being said, his declaration did come with one major condition: Pitt has absolutely no interest in the death-defying stunts that Cruise regularly engaged in while working on the "Mission: Impossible" films. "I'm not gonna hang my a** off airplanes and sh** like that," Pitt clarified to E! News at the Mexico City premiere of "F1: The Movie" on June 9, reasoning that he'd happily reunite with his former co-star "when he does something again that's on the ground." Notably, Pitt was later seen acting all buddy-buddy with Cruise on the red carpet for the movie's London premiere on June 23. Cruise subsequently called the Oscar winner his "friend" on Instagram, hinting that any beef between them had been squashed.