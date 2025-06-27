Tom Cruise & Brad Pitt's Rumored Feud Took A Dramatic Turn That Nobody Saw Coming
Though they have never publicly acknowledged the rumors, it's long been speculated that Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt have a feud dating back decades. The two actors allegedly butted heads on the set of the hit 1994 Anne Rice adaptation "Interview with the Vampire." Hence why they haven't shared the screen since. "Neither of them has ever been able to move past it," a source dished to Closer Weekly in 2024. "They play it down publicly, but it's no secret they can't stand each other." If Cruise and Pitt really are just keeping up appearances then they're doing a pretty good job at it. However, in June 2025, their supposed spat took a shocking turn. Though many had written off the idea of Cruise and Pitt working together again any time soon, the "Fight Club" star himself signaled it wasn't entirely off the table.
That being said, his declaration did come with one major condition: Pitt has absolutely no interest in the death-defying stunts that Cruise regularly engaged in while working on the "Mission: Impossible" films. "I'm not gonna hang my a** off airplanes and sh** like that," Pitt clarified to E! News at the Mexico City premiere of "F1: The Movie" on June 9, reasoning that he'd happily reunite with his former co-star "when he does something again that's on the ground." Notably, Pitt was later seen acting all buddy-buddy with Cruise on the red carpet for the movie's London premiere on June 23. Cruise subsequently called the Oscar winner his "friend" on Instagram, hinting that any beef between them had been squashed.
Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise nearly starred in 'Ford v Ferrari' together
At the time of writing, Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise have yet to appear in another film together following "Interview with the Vampire" all the way back in 1994. And yet, in late 2013, the Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Pitt was in talks to appear opposite the "Top Gun" star in the upcoming racing film "Go Like Hell." Legendary director Michael Mann was attached to helm the project, which aimed to document the iconic rivalry between Ford and Ferrari leading up to the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France.
If that premise sounds familiar, it's because the film eventually did see the light of day in 2019, under the title of "Ford v Ferrari." It even took home two Oscars the following year. However, the version that the public experienced was very different from the one that started taking shape nearly a decade prior. James Mangold directed "Ford v Ferrari," with Matt Damon and Christian Bale starring in the lead roles instead of Pitt and Cruise.
The racing film actually would have been the perfect place for the former co-stars to reunite, seeing as how they raced go-karts in between takes while making "Interview with the Vampire." On that note, during his June 2025 interview with E! News, the "Se7en" star cast further doubt on the idea that he was secretly harboring ill will towards Cruise, with Pitt freely admitting that the "Mission: Impossible" star got the best of him on the track.