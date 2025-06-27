What Lauren Sánchez Is Really Like When Nobody Is Watching, According To Her Former Friend

Lauren Sánchez has been in the spotlight more than ever thanks to her relationship with Jeff Bezos. But boasting credits as a television host and well-known news anchor, Sánchez was already a famous face long before she was in Bezos' orbit. Although many recognize her name, however, only a select few know who the real Sánchez is behind the scenes. And we're not just talking about Bezos. Debbie Matenopoulos was the best-selling author's longtime friend and spilled some little-known facts about Sánchez that paint a more complete picture of who she really is. The two crossed paths in Los Angeles, California, where they worked at the same news station.

After hitting it off immediately, Sánchez's work ethic and ability to look good on the job left a lasting impression on Matenopoulos. "She always was prepared. She always looked amazing, and she did her own makeup," she revealed in an interview with the Daily Mail. Never running out of kind words to say about Sánchez, Matenopoulos also asserted that the pilot was a stand-up friend. Sánchez showed her compassion after Matenopoulos was let go from "The View." Sánchez was one of the women who auditioned to be her replacement. But before their friendship really kicked off, the "Extra" reporter had to let Matenopoulos know that she had been given the chance to possibly take "The View" gig (although Sánchez ultimately didn't get the job). "When I got to LA, she was like, 'I need to tell you something — after they fired you, I went and auditioned for your job,' and then we became friends," Matenopoulos recalled.