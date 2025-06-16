Lauren Sanchez's Face Has Changed A Lot Over The Years

These days, Lauren Sanchez is best-known for her engagement to billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. She flies private, attends parties in Monaco, and wears an engagement ring estimated to be worth millions of dollars. However, despite Sanchez's lavish life, it's important to know that she doesn't hail from the world of glitz and glam. On the contrary, one of the little-known facts about Sanchez is that she came from humble beginnings. Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter in 2017, Sanchez revealed, "We came from nothing. I used to sleep in the back of my grandmother's car when she would go clean houses, and I've been fortunate enough to have a career."

That career — as a television host, newscaster, and media personality — helped Sanchez make a name for herself in the competitive world of Hollywood. As she found more and more professional success, Sanchez's life changed, and her face changed along with it. Through a number of makeovers and even a few suspected plastic surgeries, the television star has consistently altered her look to reflect her ever-evolving position in the media world. This has continued to be true since Sanchez and Bezos announced their relationship to the world in 2019. Indeed, it is fair to say that Sanchez's life never seems to stay exactly the same — and neither does her face.