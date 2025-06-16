Lauren Sanchez's Face Has Changed A Lot Over The Years
These days, Lauren Sanchez is best-known for her engagement to billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. She flies private, attends parties in Monaco, and wears an engagement ring estimated to be worth millions of dollars. However, despite Sanchez's lavish life, it's important to know that she doesn't hail from the world of glitz and glam. On the contrary, one of the little-known facts about Sanchez is that she came from humble beginnings. Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter in 2017, Sanchez revealed, "We came from nothing. I used to sleep in the back of my grandmother's car when she would go clean houses, and I've been fortunate enough to have a career."
That career — as a television host, newscaster, and media personality — helped Sanchez make a name for herself in the competitive world of Hollywood. As she found more and more professional success, Sanchez's life changed, and her face changed along with it. Through a number of makeovers and even a few suspected plastic surgeries, the television star has consistently altered her look to reflect her ever-evolving position in the media world. This has continued to be true since Sanchez and Bezos announced their relationship to the world in 2019. Indeed, it is fair to say that Sanchez's life never seems to stay exactly the same — and neither does her face.
As a kid, Lauren Sanchez's happy facial expressions masked a larger problem
Lauren Sanchez was one cute kid. Per a snapshot shared on her Instagram, she once boasted a wide smile with an adorable gap between her two front teeth. Her dark brown hair was cropped short and styled with long bangs that practically fell into her eyes. She seemed to exude a sense of carefree happiness.
However, Sanchez's childhood in New Mexico was not always easy. In the caption of the same Instagram post, Sanchez explained that she spent her early years struggling with undiagnosed learning differences. "Growing up I didn't know I had dyslexia. It made reading so difficult, which made me feel really behind the other kids. To be blunt, I was scared," she confessed. The contrast between the big smile on the young Sanchez's face and the worry that she was experiencing under the surface just stands as proof that looks can be deceiving. While the future media personality appeared joyful, she was actually concerned about her ability to succeed.
Although a university professor ultimately helped Sanchez seek a diagnosis, it came well after her childhood had ended. As a result, Sanchez now looks back at her childhood photos with complicated emotions. "When I see this photo I just want to give this younger version of me a hug and say, 'It's going to be okay,'" she wrote in the same caption.
In 2002, she kept things natural
Although Lauren Sanchez initially struggled with dyslexia, she eventually learned how to cope with her learning difference. She excelled professionally and even began a career in Hollywood. By the time 2002 rolled around, Sanchez had started working as a news anchor — a position that showcased her talent for public speaking. During this phase of her career, Sanchez embraced a natural look.
At the 2nd Annual Danny Seo's SuperNatural Super Suite event, she was photographed on the arm of her then-boyfriend, Henry Simmons, looking relaxed and happy. While she did appear to be wearing some makeup, Sanchez kept her look totally low-key. She didn't seem to be using copious amounts of foundation or any sort of contouring. Instead, her face looked bright and moisturized. Her lips matched the look with a soft glow that likely hails from a shiny yet simple gloss. Her eye makeup, while dark, was only moderately applied and blended well with her naturally dark eyebrows. This photo does not just hint at the fact that Lauren Sanchez looks gorgeous without any makeup, but it also contrasts her more recent shift to a heavily made-up style.
By the 2004 Emmy Awards, Lauren Sanchez had glammed things up
When Lauren Sanchez first became a newscaster, there weren't a lot of Latina women working in the U.S. media. "When I first became a reporter, I did it because there was no one else I thought that looked like me," Sanchez told Extra in 2018 (via Daily Mail). Because of this, it was significant that she was hired as the first Hispanic woman to ever work as a KCOP 11 p.m. news anchor. Sanchez and her career were changing the world and, naturally, her sense of style changed as well.
By 2004, Sanchez had made connections with some of Hollywood's most famous A-listers. Just one year later, the likes of Jessica Alba and Ben Affleck would attend her wedding to Patrick Whitesell. Because of her increasingly prominent position, Sanchez had to know how to blend in among Hollywood's finest.
When she and her then-fiancé, Patrick Whitesell attended a pre-party for the 2004 Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, Sanchez majorly upped her glam. Rather than wearing a subtle lip gloss, Sanchez opted for a bolder lip characterized by a more vibrant color. She seemingly increased the amount of mascara she used, creating the impression of a longer lash. And, while her eyebrows remained the same, Sanchez clearly prepared her hair for the special event. Its glossy texture and perfectly coiffed style did an excellent job of framing her face. Indeed, it's undeniable that Sanchez was 100% camera-ready throughout the evening.
She transformed her eyebrows in 2005
In 2004, Lauren Sanchez was certainly stylish, but her natural beauty continued to shine through. By 2005, however, the media personality's face had changed significantly. One of the reasons for this change? Sanchez's eyebrows underwent a significant update. A close-up shot of Sanchez at the Fox Summer All-Star Party shows that her eyebrows were much more dramatic than before.
To understand how Sanchez's brow had transformed so quickly, we consulted Dallas board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Raja Mohan. Chatting with The List, Mohan noted that Sanchez's eyebrows weren't the only feature that changed — her eyes appeared altered, as well. The surgeon explained that the shot of Sanchez at the Fox event "shows her eyes looking more open with a higher and more pronounced brow arch. These changes could be attributed to Botox, which can lift the brows."
Interestingly, though, botox isn't the only procedure that might have transformed Sanchez's look. As Mohan shared, "Alternatively, a brow lift or blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery) might also have been performed, though it's difficult to say definitively." According to a 2023 report published by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, blepharoplasties are one of the top five most common cosmetic procedures in the United States. Per the same source, "This surgical procedure rejuvenates the eyes by removing excess skin, fat and muscle, brightening and opening the eye for a more refreshed look." While we can't confirm that Sanchez underwent this procedure, 2005 certainly saw her eyes looking brighter than ever.
Lauren Sanchez's lips and cheeks gained plumpness in 2009
Up until 2005, Lauren Sanchez's career progress seemed unstoppable. Her charisma established her as one of the most dynamic hosts on television, and her coworkers loved collaborating with her. She was even cast as a host on the first-ever season of "So You Think You Can Dance?" — a job at which she excelled. But, although Sanchez was a wonderful professional, the network fired her from her hosting job shortly after discovering that she was pregnant with her son, Evan Whitesell. As a result, she took a few years off of work, only returning in 2009 after securing a position on "Extra."
By the time Sanchez made her big return to the small screen, her face had transformed once more. And, as Dr. Raja Mohan told The List, it's very possible that cosmetic surgery was behind this change. Commenting on Sanchez's stunning transformation, Mohan told us, "Her upper lip appears notably fuller, especially in the Cupid's bow area. The lower lip also looks a bit more voluminous." In his expert opinion, this means that Sanchez "likely" used lip fillers. As the plastic surgeon put it, "The change is consistent with hyaluronic acid fillers (like Juvederm or Restylane)."
But, if Sanchez's lips grew plumper, her cheeks became even more prominent. According to Mohan, "Her cheeks appear more lifted and rounder, which can be due to fillers." However, there's one cosmetic procedure she likely didn't have: Per the surgeon, she probably hadn't gotten a face lift at this point.
By 2010 Sanchez's expressions appeared virtually wrinkle-free
While Lauren Sanchez probably did not undergo a facelift, she likely did a number of other cosmetic procedures. This was evident in 2010 when the media personality was photographed mid-speech. Whereas most people's faces might wrinkle as they speak, Sanchez's countenance remained strikingly smooth. According to Dr. Raja Mohan, there is one probable explanation for this phenomenon. Pointing to her "smooth forehead, lack of crow's feet, raised brows, [and] limited movement," Mohan concluded that it is "highly [likely] she had botox."
Fascinatingly, by the time that picture was taken, Hollywood stars had long been warned against overdoing these facial injections. As reported by the Guardian in 2002, many Hollywood higher-ups advised stars against undergoing this procedure due to the way that it limits one's expressiveness. As UK-based casting director, Paul de Freitas, told the outlet at the time, "We're forever getting actresses who have had so much Botox that they simply can't move their faces properly anymore." For a newscaster like Sanchez, losing her ability to appear camera-ready might have been devastating.
Although it is quite possible that Sanchez underwent this procedure in spite of these warnings, her career was not apparently harmed in any way. If anything, 2010 marked a turning point in the media figure's professional ventures. After all, it was just one year later that Sanchez began to host "Good Day LA." She would remain in this position for the following six years, seriously upping her experience in the field.
The TV presenter brought out her mom smile in 2011
Back when she was fired from her job at "So You Think You Can Dance?," Lauren Sanchez had to wonder if her pregnancy had something to do with the network's decision to let her go. And, she wasn't the only one. In 2010, lead judge, Nigel Lythgoe, shared his suspicions with Sancchez. "I always wanted you for the show. It was [former FOX president of Alternative Entertainment] Mike Darnell who said, 'She's pregnant. We've got to let her go,'" Lythgoe claimed in a tape that was later acquired by Rumor Fix, per E! News. "I mean, that should be illegal," he added. Apparently, Sanchez was so upset by this revelation that she considered suing the network, but as the statute of limitations had already passed, there was nothing she could do.
Because of this intense personal history, it was significant that Sanchez attended a 2011 event with her whole family in tow. Indeed, she and her then-husband, Patrick Whitehall, brought their two children, Evan and Ella Whitehall, to John Varvatos' 8th Annual Stuart House Benefit — an event that attracted guests from all levels of Hollywood. Photos of the benefit reveal that Sanchez was proud to be standing with Evan and Ella. Rather than hide her wide "mom" grin, Sanchez allowed her love for her own kids to shine across her face. Her expressions showed her resiliency following a complicated battle against the entertainment industry and its notions of motherhood.
In 2021, Lauren Sanchez's face looked fuller than ever
In the decade between 2011 and 2021, Lauren Sanchez's life turned upside-down. In October 2018, Sanchez went on a romantic helicopter ride with her future beau, Jeff Bezos. Although both parties were married at the time, reports indicate that they were getting pretty cozy as they hovered in the sky. From there, the pair grew closer and closer. Before long, Bezos and Sanchez filed for divorce from their respective partners. And, while some people believe that this is one of the many signs that Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's relationship won't last, others view this move as the couple's first step toward a shared future.
As she embarked on her new relationship with Bezos, Sanchez's face began to transform once more. According to Dr. Raja Mohan, this was probably due to a string of plastic surgeries. As he told The List, "It does appear likely that she had filler in her cheeks, along with other potential cosmetic procedures. More fullness in [her] cheeks, and they appear higher [...and more] projected." In addition to the added fullness in Sanchez's cheeks, Mohan opined, "Her lips are plumper, probably from filler. Her forehead is smooth due to Botox." The media personality's jawline appeared more prominent, as well, although Mohan said that it's difficult to know if that is a result of contouring or filler. Even so, Sanchez's skin could have undergone a procedure such microneedling, laser treatments, or a chemical peel to improve its overall look.
By 2023, Sanchez was rocking a gorgeous tan
Although much of Lauren Sanchez's physical transformation is rumored to be the result of surgery, the media personality has undergone a number of less-invasive cosmetic procedures. In 2023, for example, when Sanchez appeared on the red carpet of Elle's Women in Hollywood event, it was hard not to notice her striking tan. In contrast to the alabaster skin tones that she embraced in the early 2000s, photos of Sanchez at the Elle party show her with much darker, orange-tinted skin. While it's hard to say whether this was the result of a spray tan or just time on Jeff Bezos' yacht, it is definitely clear that Sanchez made a major change to her countenance.
Doctors warn that a natural sun tan could actually have negative long-term effects. Writing for Harvard Health, Dr. Robert H. Schmerling explained, "Sun exposure or spending time in tanning booths has many health experts worried: it damages skin and increases the risk of skin cancer." While damaged skin could make you look older, a skin cancer diagnosis might actually threaten your overall health and longevity. Because of this, Sanchez (or anyone else who wants a sun-kissed glow) would be much safer using artificial tanner than spending too much time out on the deck of her beau's boats. That being said, Schmerling says that there are ways to get outside without damaging one's skin — including wearing sunscreen and staying out of the sun at peak hours.
In 2025, Lauren Sanchez looked more artificial than ever
Since the start of 2025, Lauren Sanchez has been at the heart of more plastic surgery rumors than ever. The reason for this is simple: As she has been photographed at more and more events, the media personality's face appears increasingly altered. A quick glance at photos of the Breakthrough Prize show that Sanchez's countenance seems rocky and expressionless — elements that many people associate with too much surgery. Commenting on these shots with The List, Dr. Raja Mohan observed, "The cheek volume is quite prominent. It can sometimes give a 'pillowy' or overfilled look, especially under direct lighting." He then added, "Her expression looks more static, suggesting that Botox might be affecting natural movement."
If these changes are truly the result of plastic surgery, Mohan said, Sanchez could certainly undo them. "A lot of celebrities are removing fillers and toxins to be more 'natural' or 'toxin free,'" he explained. In Mohan's professional medical opinion, it is possible to reduce the effect of prior surgeries. "It would be better to modify or refine her treatment by reducing [the] cheek filler volume, dissolve [her] lip filler, [and] fine tune botox treatment," he said. Whether or not Sanchez will undergo further transformation, however, is yet to be determined.