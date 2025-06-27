Trump Claims He Was A Child Prodigy With The Most Unexpected Musical Instrument

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We have to give it to Donald Trump — he's full of surprises. As the controversial politician continues to shake things up in the White House and across the globe, he still made the time to sit down for an episode of the New York Post's podcast, "Pod Force One," in which Trump made a stunning revelation: He used to take music lessons. As it turns out, the divisive leader's parents were eager to have a smart son — and the proof to back it up — so they had Trump take an aptitude test when he was about 12 years old. "They came up to my father, they said, 'Your son is brilliant at music. He'd be an incredible musician.' This is not what my father wanted to hear," the former "Apprentice" host proudly shared. "But I do have an ear for music."

When host Miranda Devine asked whether he ever played any instruments, the real estate mogul confirmed, "I played for very short periods of time, the flute." He didn't stick to it, however, admitting that he didn't find it to be a very fun hobby, ultimately dropping it in the end. The fact that Trump took music lessons as a child won't come as much of a surprise to those who've managed to make it all the way through "The Art of the Deal."

In the tome, the future president recalled that he'd once had a nasty disagreement with his music teacher. "I punched my music teacher because I didn't think he knew anything about music and I almost got expelled," Trump wrote. If the controversial politician ever writes a book called "The Battle of the Flutes," we might actually read it. Alas, The Washington Post investigated his claim and found that Trump likely made the whole thing up.