Trump Claims He Was A Child Prodigy With The Most Unexpected Musical Instrument
We have to give it to Donald Trump — he's full of surprises. As the controversial politician continues to shake things up in the White House and across the globe, he still made the time to sit down for an episode of the New York Post's podcast, "Pod Force One," in which Trump made a stunning revelation: He used to take music lessons. As it turns out, the divisive leader's parents were eager to have a smart son — and the proof to back it up — so they had Trump take an aptitude test when he was about 12 years old. "They came up to my father, they said, 'Your son is brilliant at music. He'd be an incredible musician.' This is not what my father wanted to hear," the former "Apprentice" host proudly shared. "But I do have an ear for music."
When host Miranda Devine asked whether he ever played any instruments, the real estate mogul confirmed, "I played for very short periods of time, the flute." He didn't stick to it, however, admitting that he didn't find it to be a very fun hobby, ultimately dropping it in the end. The fact that Trump took music lessons as a child won't come as much of a surprise to those who've managed to make it all the way through "The Art of the Deal."
In the tome, the future president recalled that he'd once had a nasty disagreement with his music teacher. "I punched my music teacher because I didn't think he knew anything about music and I almost got expelled," Trump wrote. If the controversial politician ever writes a book called "The Battle of the Flutes," we might actually read it. Alas, The Washington Post investigated his claim and found that Trump likely made the whole thing up.
Music was one of the main characters during Donald Trump's presidential campaigns
The black eye that Donald Trump gave his music teacher might be entirely fictitious, but regardless, the president has relied heavily on music to power his campaigns. In fact, the singers on the speakers at his rallies were the only other people he was really willing to share the spotlight with as the controversial politician made his bids for the White House. For instance, the Village People's hit "YMCA" is likely permanently tainted for many since it practically served as the theme song of his 2024 campaign — and as the background track to some of Trump's most awkward dancing moments.
Trump has faced legal battles for using songs without permission during his campaigns, with Celine Dion's team releasing a statement condemning his use of the "Titanic" hit "My Heart Will Go On," making it clear that she didn't approve of the song's use or endorse Trump. We're starting to think his preference for the track was a prelude to what followed during his second presidential term. Other artists like Bruce Springsteen, Phil Collins, Neil Young, Guns N' Roses, Eddy Grant, Rihanna, Pharrell, John Fogerty, R.E.M., and Panic! at the Disco also objected to their music being utilized by Trump.
Aside from his flute-playing days and getting into legal battles with artists who don't love the president as much as he loves them, Trump has also tried his hand at DJing. Rather than going the traditional route, he loudly played songs from Spotify, and this was a weekly occurrence at Mar-a-Lago once his first presidency ended. Sources informed Page Six that Trump would play his favorite tunes while "[working] the room for votes," adding that he used "an iPad — usually from his table — so he eats and plays."