Doug Emhoff's New Career Move Proves Him & Kamala Aren't Sweating The Trump Drama

The response to USC's Instagram post was overwhelmingly positive. Many offered their congratulations to Doug Emhoff, and the top two comments on the post both wish that Kamala Harris had won the presidential election against Donald Trump, because then Emhoff would be in the White House as the inaugural first gentleman.

One Instagram user read between the lines about what Emhoff's new job means for the future of Harris' presidential aspirations. "I guess Kamala really isn't going to be our President," they commented, including the crying emoji. Someone responded to their remark, agreeing with them and noting that Emhoff probably wouldn't have accepted the position if there was a chance his wife could return to the White House.

However, other replies disputed this idea, pointing out that being a law teacher and practicing law are completely different careers. Another noted that Dr. Jill Biden was a teacher during husband Joe Biden's presidency, so it is possible to do both jobs simultaneously. In fact, according to Business Insider, Jill's decision to work full-time as a first lady was the first time a FLOTUS had ever done that; she made history with that choice. Reading too much into Emhoff's latest job seems like a bad idea, because no one truly knows what the future will hold. All we know right now is that Emhoff and Harris don't have to deal with the drama that Trump is currently facing.