JD Vance Picks The Worst Possible Time To Joke About Trump (& It Totally Backfired)
Now that President Donald Trump's bromance went up in flames with Elon Musk, it looks like his relationship with Vice President JD Vance is on the chopping block next. Granted, Trump once accidentally let it slip that he doesn't care about Vance, so it's not like their bromance is one for the books, but Vance may have just made things ten times worse.
On June 24, 2025, he posted on X, "I wonder if other VPs had as much excitement as I do," and included the laughing-while-crying emoji. It doesn't take Sherlock Holmes to understand Vance's underlying meaning with that post. Ever since Trump bombed three of Iran's nuclear plants on June 21, life has been pretty chaotic for the administration — which means Vance's job just became much more hectic. For starters, there's a question if what Trump did was actually illegal and went against the Constitution (via New York Times).
I wonder if other VPs had as much excitement as I do 😂
— JD Vance (@JDVance) June 24, 2025
Moreover, people are understandably confused, scared, and apprehensive about what the future will hold, and Vance poking fun at the situation didn't go over the way he probably thought it would. His constituents didn't laugh with him; they either laughed at him or let their ire show.
Responses on X ripped JD Vance to shreds
Users on X did not hold back their thoughts on the matter at hand, and were quick to jump down Vice President JD Vance's throat about his attempt at humor while the country could be on the brink of war. "Yea nothing gets the blood pumping like wars breaking out, inflation climbing, and the global economy teetering," one person sarcastically said. Others went with the more schoolyard taunting route, with some poking fun at Vance's rumored eyeliner smearing and others joking about Vance shopping for couches — referencing the wild Vance rumor that he had sexual intercourse with a couch.
As a vice president, Vance was called "the worst," "most irrelevant," and immature. One X user pointed out that former Vice President Mike Pence, Trump's VP during his first term, had his fair share of "excitement" during his tenure. The person included a photo of a noose placed near the U.S. Capitol building on January 6, 2021, and another picture from a news outlet that read, "Capitol Rioters Chant 'Hang Mike Pence.'" It seems like both of Trump's VPs have had to deal with repercussions from their president's actions.
Vance will probably learn nothing from this experience, but we're hoping next time the country feels like it's on the verge of collapse, maybe he'll skip the jokes on social media.