JD Vance Picks The Worst Possible Time To Joke About Trump (& It Totally Backfired)

Now that President Donald Trump's bromance went up in flames with Elon Musk, it looks like his relationship with Vice President JD Vance is on the chopping block next. Granted, Trump once accidentally let it slip that he doesn't care about Vance, so it's not like their bromance is one for the books, but Vance may have just made things ten times worse.

On June 24, 2025, he posted on X, "I wonder if other VPs had as much excitement as I do," and included the laughing-while-crying emoji. It doesn't take Sherlock Holmes to understand Vance's underlying meaning with that post. Ever since Trump bombed three of Iran's nuclear plants on June 21, life has been pretty chaotic for the administration — which means Vance's job just became much more hectic. For starters, there's a question if what Trump did was actually illegal and went against the Constitution (via New York Times).

I wonder if other VPs had as much excitement as I do 😂 — JD Vance (@JDVance) June 24, 2025

Moreover, people are understandably confused, scared, and apprehensive about what the future will hold, and Vance poking fun at the situation didn't go over the way he probably thought it would. His constituents didn't laugh with him; they either laughed at him or let their ire show.