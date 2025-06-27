Lauren Sánchez Once Bragged About Her Major Wealth & Had Everyone Rolling Their Eyes
Lauren Sánchez's life was never the same after meeting Jeff Bezos. Of course, she wasn't exactly hurting for money before she was romantically linked to the billionaire. Thanks to her prolific career as a reporter and news anchor, Sánchez's own reported net worth is a very impressive $30 million (via Celebrity Net Worth). But this might've been chump change to the Amazon founder's reported over $220 billion fortune (per Forbes), which she's not shy about letting the world know she has access to. Even when the New Mexico native is being philanthropic, she can't help but to flaunt her massive wealth. And we're beginning to wonder if she partially uses her charity work as an excuse to do so.
Sánchez posted a clip of herself on Instagram speaking on the "Today" show about her and her fiance's altruistic efforts to help the much less fortunate. However, she shared that doing so required an enormous price. The former actor reminded the audience how much she was worth, just in case anyone might've forgotten, when she revealed the amount of cash she and her husband shelled out for people in need. "Jeff and I just awarded $110 million to 40 grantees that are helping combat homelessness," Sánchez said during the interview. The potentially touching announcement was almost overshadowed by Sánchez almost gleefully bragging about how she could toss aside a generational amount of wealth like it was nothing.
So although the clip proves that the best-selling author's heart is in the right place, it also shows that Sánchez could still learn a lesson in humility from Bezos' ex to salvage her soured reputation.
How Lauren Sánchez felt about Jeff Bezos potentially giving away most of his wealth
Perhaps one of the biggest testaments to Jeff Bezos' and Lauren Sánchez's wealth is how much excess money they're able to give away. Apart from investing in their own social and political causes, the pair gives away millions to celebrities like Eva Longoria through their Bezos Courage and Civility Award. As one of the 2024 winners, Longoria received $50 million to further aid her charity work. A few years prior in 2022, music icon Dolly Parton was the recipient of the award and got $100 million.
Sánchez's and Bezos' generosity could definitely be seen as a billionaire flex. But humble brag or not, the Blue Origin CEO has shown that he's not as married to his riches as other billionaires might be. So much so that Bezos plans on eventually giving away most of his fortune to further his philanthropic goals. The revelation didn't come as a shock to Sánchez, however, who seems to fully support her fiance's plans.
"Jeff has always told me, since I've known him, that he's going to give the majority of his money to philanthropy," Sánchez once told WSJ. When asked about her reaction to that news, she added, "Not surprising to me at all. He just never felt the need to have to say it." Even if Bezos did lose the majority of his net worth, he'd still be considered one of the richest people on the planet. So, Sánchez would never run out of major wealth to brag about as long as she's attached to the billionaire.