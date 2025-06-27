Lauren Sánchez Once Bragged About Her Major Wealth & Had Everyone Rolling Their Eyes

Lauren Sánchez's life was never the same after meeting Jeff Bezos. Of course, she wasn't exactly hurting for money before she was romantically linked to the billionaire. Thanks to her prolific career as a reporter and news anchor, Sánchez's own reported net worth is a very impressive $30 million (via Celebrity Net Worth). But this might've been chump change to the Amazon founder's reported over $220 billion fortune (per Forbes), which she's not shy about letting the world know she has access to. Even when the New Mexico native is being philanthropic, she can't help but to flaunt her massive wealth. And we're beginning to wonder if she partially uses her charity work as an excuse to do so.

Sánchez posted a clip of herself on Instagram speaking on the "Today" show about her and her fiance's altruistic efforts to help the much less fortunate. However, she shared that doing so required an enormous price. The former actor reminded the audience how much she was worth, just in case anyone might've forgotten, when she revealed the amount of cash she and her husband shelled out for people in need. "Jeff and I just awarded $110 million to 40 grantees that are helping combat homelessness," Sánchez said during the interview. The potentially touching announcement was almost overshadowed by Sánchez almost gleefully bragging about how she could toss aside a generational amount of wealth like it was nothing.

So although the clip proves that the best-selling author's heart is in the right place, it also shows that Sánchez could still learn a lesson in humility from Bezos' ex to salvage her soured reputation.