Lauren Sánchez Needs Lesson In Humility From Jeff Bezos' Ex To Salvage Her Soured Reputation

Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sánchez's space trip didn't exactly go according to plan. In April 2025, the qualified helicopter pilot joined the likes of Katy Perry and Gayle King for a short 11-minute trip to space in a Blue Origin rocket that garnered tons of backlash. Many social media commentators complained that the trip felt completely out of touch and wasteful at a time when people were struggling to get by. For once, celebrities and the general public were mostly aligned in their views since some big names also publicly criticized the trip.

During an appearance on "Today with Jenna and Friends," actor Olivia Munn labeled it "gluttonous" since it didn't serve any real purpose (via People). Meanwhile, Olivia Wilde shared a meme on her Instagram Stories of Perry kissing the ground after their flight and quipped, "Billion dollars bought some good memes, I guess," (via People). During a press conference, the rocket's all-female crew stood by it, with Bezos' fiancée pointing out that their trip meant a great deal to the thousands of employees who made it happen.

It was obvious that Sánchez hadn't learned a lesson about an extravagant show of wealth in trying times because she later shared an Instagram Story to thank the Kardashian family for gifting her a blingy UFO-shaped Judith Leiber bag that came with a nearly $7,000 price tag. It's safe to say that the children's author could stand to take a page out of Bezos' ex-wife Mackenzie Scott's book, since she took a completely different route in life following their shocking split and was widely commended for it.