Lauren Sánchez Needs Lesson In Humility From Jeff Bezos' Ex To Salvage Her Soured Reputation
Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sánchez's space trip didn't exactly go according to plan. In April 2025, the qualified helicopter pilot joined the likes of Katy Perry and Gayle King for a short 11-minute trip to space in a Blue Origin rocket that garnered tons of backlash. Many social media commentators complained that the trip felt completely out of touch and wasteful at a time when people were struggling to get by. For once, celebrities and the general public were mostly aligned in their views since some big names also publicly criticized the trip.
During an appearance on "Today with Jenna and Friends," actor Olivia Munn labeled it "gluttonous" since it didn't serve any real purpose (via People). Meanwhile, Olivia Wilde shared a meme on her Instagram Stories of Perry kissing the ground after their flight and quipped, "Billion dollars bought some good memes, I guess," (via People). During a press conference, the rocket's all-female crew stood by it, with Bezos' fiancée pointing out that their trip meant a great deal to the thousands of employees who made it happen.
It was obvious that Sánchez hadn't learned a lesson about an extravagant show of wealth in trying times because she later shared an Instagram Story to thank the Kardashian family for gifting her a blingy UFO-shaped Judith Leiber bag that came with a nearly $7,000 price tag. It's safe to say that the children's author could stand to take a page out of Bezos' ex-wife Mackenzie Scott's book, since she took a completely different route in life following their shocking split and was widely commended for it.
Mackenzie Scott has given away billions of dollars since her divorce from Jeff Bezos
Once Jeff Bezos and Mackenzie Scott's divorce was finalized in April 2019, she was suddenly an estimated $38.3 billion richer since the philanthropist got a 4% stake in Amazon as part of her settlement. The following month, Scott joined The Giving Pledge, a nonprofit created by Warren Buffett and Bill Gates to urge the wealthy to donate most of their net worth. In a statement shared on the campaign's website, Scott acknowledged, "In addition to whatever assets life has nurtured in me, I have a disproportionate amount of money to share." She concluded the letter with a bold promise: "I will keep at it until the safe is empty." And the committed philanthropist wasn't speaking figuratively.
In February 2025, the Center for Effective Philanthropy published a 3-year study detailing how Scott had given away at least $19 billion to over 2,000 nonprofits since her divorce. The report proudly confirmed that the short-term effects of the astounding donation were "overwhelmingly positive." However, it also positively cautioned, "It could take decades to truly understand the effects these gifts have had on nonprofits and the sector at large."
Needless to say, the unprecedented manner in which Bezos' ex-wife used the money she got in their divorce made her one of the few billionaires that people actually like. Bezos' fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, could have a similarly stunning transformation if she followed in her footsteps and remained humble instead of showing off her wealth on social media.