JD Vance Goes Full-On Middle School Cringe To Prove He's A Big Bad Boy To His Boss Trump

Donald Trump went more red-faced than ever while discussing the Israel-Iran conflict with reporters in June 2025. After the president went on a rant about the ceasefire violations between the two countries, he suddenly lost his cool and raged, "We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the f**k they're doing," (via X, formerly known as Twitter). The journalists gathered in front of him were shocked by his language and hurled even more questions at the divisive politician in response, which he ignored, simply walking away.

Under normal circumstances, the president's inner circle would have jumped in to do some damage control. Ideally, his vice president would have either kept a low profile and chosen his words carefully to avoid further backlash or explained that his boss's reaction was understandable because he was under tremendous pressure. However, JD Vance is not a normal VP, so he decided to go down a more bizarre route instead by adding his own childish antics to Trump's.

Vance throws a middle finger up on live TV and trump drops an F bomb this morning. Classy duo. pic.twitter.com/FsMGkqd7vb — JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) June 25, 2025

Speaking at the Ohio Republican Party dinner, Vance raised his middle finger to the audience, slyly quipping, "All the pink-haired people [in D.C.] throw up this sign, and I think that means 'We're number one.'" The "Hillbilly Elegy" author was clearly proud of his little "joke" because he paused afterward to laugh, giving the audience an opportunity to join in too. Vance's embarrassing behavior reeked of desperation because it seemed like he was trying to be the second-in-command that Trump would want. Further, the middle finger was one of many recent attempts to get people to like him with ill-timed jokes.