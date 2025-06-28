Brad Pitt Can't Escape The Nastiest Rumor About His Relationship With Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have long moved on from the end of their 5-year marriage, but the world probably never will. Decades after the beloved celebrity couple's split, people continue to question if Pitt cheated on the "Friends" star with his future wife, Angelina Jolie. And the public scrutiny isn't without merit, because rumors of the Oscar winners having an affair while filming "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" were rampant back in 2004. Pitt and Aniston confirmed their separation to People in January 2005, and by April, he and Jolie seemed like they were already an item based on photos of the pair vacationing in Kenya.

While a People insider still insisted they were just pals, they also felt compelled to clarify that the "Fight Club" star hadn't cheated on his first wife. In an October 2006 Vanity Fair interview, Aniston sadly admitted to being blindsided by the photos. When asked if she thought Pitt had been unfaithful, the TV icon candidly answered, "I choose to believe my husband." However, the "Murder Mystery" star also acknowledged, "At this point, I wouldn't be surprised by anything, but I would much rather choose to believe him."

Even Aniston's "Friends" co-star, Courteney Cox, with whom she has a close friendship, posited that Pitt and Jolie had a mental connection rather than a physical one. After Cox disclosed that the Oscar winner hadn't hidden his attraction to Jolie from Aniston, she notably confirmed, "It was an attraction that he fought for a period of time." Meanwhile, the "We're The Millers" star confessed that their marriage suffered the brunt of that emotional connection because her husband had mentally checked out before they split up.