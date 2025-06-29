Jimmy Kimmel Said What Everyone Is Thinking With Savage Swipe At Trump's Marriage
Jimmy Kimmel has long harbored strong feelings against Donald Trump, from his mournful monologue on the heels of Trump's presidential win to his many criticisms of Trump's political strategies. During an episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on June 16, 2025, the comedian once again took aim at the leader of the free world by poking fun at his marriage to the first lady. The comedian's remarks came after the United States Army's 250th anniversary parade, in which the president and his wife appeared disconnected from each other, inspiring a foray of commentary online. There are many signs that Donald and Melania Trump's marriage is on the rocks, but their public appearances are certainly the most telling signs.
Many of Jimmy Kimmel's jokes over the years have targeted Donald and Melania Trump's marriage, such as in March 2025, when the president posted that he and the first lady were praying for the victims of the devastating storms across the country, prompting Kimmel to quip that praying was the only thing the couple ever did together. Between the pair's separate sleeping arrangements, Trump's pitiful attempts to hold his wife's hand in public, and Melania's consistent swatting of her husband's hand, material for comedians is bountiful. One particular action from the president at the military parade was enough for Kimmel to throw shade at the first couple's sex life, specifically — or should we say, lack thereof.
Donald Trump's behavior with his wife at the military parade became Jimmy Kimmel's punchline
The U.S. Army's military parade on June 14, 2025, which coincided with Donald Trump's 79th birthday, faced heavy criticism from taxpayers and anti-monarchists, who likened the event to royal parades that glorify monarchs. Despite Trump claiming on Truth Social that the event would be "better and bigger than any parade we've ever had in this country," reality told a different story. While 5 million people marched across the U.S. in the "No Kings" protests, empty bleachers were among the most noticeable scenes at Trump's $45-million-military parade.
Another striking scene from the event was the president seemingly falling asleep during the celebrations. As night fell across Washington D.C. following the parade, a firework display emblazoned the skyline behind the Washington Monument. During the show, Donald and Melania Trump sat next to each other — the first lady gazing upward with her signature stoic look, while the president sat with his hands intertwined on his lap and his eyes closed.
The loud explosions from the fireworks clearly weren't enough to keep the commander-in-chief from catching a few winks, as he sat perfectly upright while taking a quick catnap. Sleeping, meditating, or just bored, Jimmy Kimmel didn't hold back from roasting Trump's fatigue getting the better of him. "There's sleepy Don taking it all in," the comedian laughed during his opening spiel on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" "That's as close as he gets to being able to sleep with his wife so he took the opportunity," he quipped. Just as Kimmel was aiming for, the audience erupted in the loudest cheer and laughter at that point in his monologue.