Jimmy Kimmel Said What Everyone Is Thinking With Savage Swipe At Trump's Marriage

The U.S. Army's military parade on June 14, 2025, which coincided with Donald Trump's 79th birthday, faced heavy criticism from taxpayers and anti-monarchists, who likened the event to royal parades that glorify monarchs. Despite Trump claiming on Truth Social that the event would be "better and bigger than any parade we've ever had in this country," reality told a different story. While 5 million people marched across the U.S. in the "No Kings" protests, empty bleachers were among the most noticeable scenes at Trump's $45-million-military parade.

Another striking scene from the event was the president seemingly falling asleep during the celebrations. As night fell across Washington D.C. following the parade, a firework display emblazoned the skyline behind the Washington Monument. During the show, Donald and Melania Trump sat next to each other — the first lady gazing upward with her signature stoic look, while the president sat with his hands intertwined on his lap and his eyes closed.

The loud explosions from the fireworks clearly weren't enough to keep the commander-in-chief from catching a few winks, as he sat perfectly upright while taking a quick catnap. Sleeping, meditating, or just bored, Jimmy Kimmel didn't hold back from roasting Trump's fatigue getting the better of him. "There's sleepy Don taking it all in," the comedian laughed during his opening spiel on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" "That's as close as he gets to being able to sleep with his wife so he took the opportunity," he quipped. Just as Kimmel was aiming for, the audience erupted in the loudest cheer and laughter at that point in his monologue.