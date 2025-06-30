Dana Perino's Awkward Dance Moves At The Bar Gave Us Secondhand Embarrassment

Fox News pundit Dana Perino garnered a reputation for giving more "grandma" than "girlboss" during her time as the White House press secretary under President George W. Bush. But, although those years are long over, the political commentator is still making us cringe — and it's not just because of the huge age gap Perino has with her husband. Rather, her awkward dance moves are giving us secondhand embarrassment.

In June 2025, Perino celebrated husband Peter McMahon's birthday by posting a video to her Instagram Stories of the couple sharing a dance at a bar. It was a nice gesture, to be fair, but given just how wooden the two looked on their feet, we think it's safe to say that Perino isn't going to be getting the call from "Dancing with the Stars" anytime soon.

@danaperino/Instagram

We suppose we can cut the reporter some slack, seeing as how they were in a crowded bar and her dance partner is about 18 years older than her. But you think she'd be just a little more graceful, seeing as how she does ballroom dancing as a form of exercise.