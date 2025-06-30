Dana Perino's Awkward Dance Moves At The Bar Gave Us Secondhand Embarrassment
Fox News pundit Dana Perino garnered a reputation for giving more "grandma" than "girlboss" during her time as the White House press secretary under President George W. Bush. But, although those years are long over, the political commentator is still making us cringe — and it's not just because of the huge age gap Perino has with her husband. Rather, her awkward dance moves are giving us secondhand embarrassment.
In June 2025, Perino celebrated husband Peter McMahon's birthday by posting a video to her Instagram Stories of the couple sharing a dance at a bar. It was a nice gesture, to be fair, but given just how wooden the two looked on their feet, we think it's safe to say that Perino isn't going to be getting the call from "Dancing with the Stars" anytime soon.
We suppose we can cut the reporter some slack, seeing as how they were in a crowded bar and her dance partner is about 18 years older than her. But you think she'd be just a little more graceful, seeing as how she does ballroom dancing as a form of exercise.
Inside Dana Perino's ballroom dancing hobby
Just two months before her awkward Instagram dancing video hit the internet, Dana Perino spoke to USA Today about how she came to fall in love with ballroom dancing as a hobby. "It's like being at a jury," Perino remarked of the casual ballroom dancing scene, proudly elaborating, "It's the butcher, the baker and the candlestick maker, and it's taken about a year or so for me to now have little fun friendships with people from all over the world and people all different walks of life in New York who gather at this place, and are super encouraging to each other, and it's fun."
The Fox News host confirmed that she added dancing to her regular workout routine because it was the only thing that seemed to help with her posture and chronic back pain. Such afflictions are actually quite common among those who work in TV news, which the likes of NBC's Tom Costello, per Today, and WWOR's Brenda Blackmon (via Englewood Health) can probably attest to. In other words, Perino's dancing is clearly meant to be more functional than flashy. So, her lackluster moves aren't the only reason we shouldn't expect her to quit her day job and pursue it full-time.