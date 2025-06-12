Dana Perino Looked More 'Grandma' Than Girlboss In Her Press Secretary Days
Whether you know her as a Fox News anchor or you remember her from her White House press secretary era, you probably recognize Dana Perino. She has been in the public eye for quite some time, and she has undergone quite the stunning transformation over the years. In fact, knowing how Perino looks now, it's hard to believe just how different she looked when she was nearly two decades younger.
These days, Perino regularly has hair and make-up fails that we can't ignore. Yet, back in the early aughts, she preferred a low maintenance bob and an even lower maintenance makeup routine. Between 2007 and 2009, when George W. Bush's presidency came to an end, Perino acted as the White House press secretary. Yet, somehow she actually looks younger today. No — Perino hasn't figured out how to age backwards. Instead, she changed up her styling. And, while she may have plenty of fashion fails in her 50s, she's ditched a lot of the style habits that made her look older. So, let's take a walk down memory lane to Perino's days working in the White House. We've got some of her style moments that had us wondering if she'd ever grow out of her granny-ish ways.
When she wore a print that totally aged her
During a 2007 press briefing, Dana Perino wore a black top with a white geometric pattern on it. It sounds innocent enough, but this look highlighted one of the reasons prints can be difficult to rock. The print, itself, can really change the vibe of an outfit. In this case, despite a classic color palette, this print didn't feel very youthful or interesting. Her styling made this even worse with her boring bob, minimal makeup, and simple pendant necklace.
When her statement necklace made the wrong statement
Necklaces are one accessory that changes particularly drastically with trend cycles. As a result, it's easy to pick a necklace that ages you simply by looking out-of-date. This multicolor pearl necklace is definitely an example of this. This necklace looks like something you might see a granny sporting for a special occasion, and pairing it with this brown shade just made the whole look feel very "blah" and way too old for someone in her 30s.
This metallic moment was a major miss
Wearing metallic is a surefire way to look young and fun; right? Well, allow Dana Perino of yesteryear to prove otherwise. In September 2008, she went shiny with her look for a White House press briefing. Between the oversized buttons and the gold finish, this jacket aged Perino, and the color made her look washed out. This was exacerbated by the light shade and metallic-looking finish of her lipstick, which when paired with her typical pared-down makeup left her looking flat and monochromatic.
When Hillary Clinton's classic vintage style was her inspo
It's easy to see that Dana Perino's current longer hairstyle makes her look much younger than her old bob used to. Yet, this particular version of her bob is even shorter and more spherical than the iteration she'd have later. And, yes — this intensifies those granny vibes. To make matters worse, she paired it with a lavender suit with a matching top underneath. All of these details combined to make one of her least fresh or youthful looks to date.