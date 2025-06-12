Dana Perino Looked More 'Grandma' Than Girlboss In Her Press Secretary Days

Whether you know her as a Fox News anchor or you remember her from her White House press secretary era, you probably recognize Dana Perino. She has been in the public eye for quite some time, and she has undergone quite the stunning transformation over the years. In fact, knowing how Perino looks now, it's hard to believe just how different she looked when she was nearly two decades younger.

These days, Perino regularly has hair and make-up fails that we can't ignore. Yet, back in the early aughts, she preferred a low maintenance bob and an even lower maintenance makeup routine. Between 2007 and 2009, when George W. Bush's presidency came to an end, Perino acted as the White House press secretary. Yet, somehow she actually looks younger today. No — Perino hasn't figured out how to age backwards. Instead, she changed up her styling. And, while she may have plenty of fashion fails in her 50s, she's ditched a lot of the style habits that made her look older. So, let's take a walk down memory lane to Perino's days working in the White House. We've got some of her style moments that had us wondering if she'd ever grow out of her granny-ish ways.