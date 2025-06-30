Tragic Details About Prince Harry's Health
Though Prince Harry and older brother Prince William don't see eye-to-eye on much these days, one thing the estranged royals do apparently agree on is that mental well-being is just as important as physical well-being. William, the Prince of Wales, has been a vocal advocate for mental health awareness over the years. "You can't be ashamed of your mental health," William said in a 2020 trailer for the BBC documentary "Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health," adding, "You've got to be able to look it in the eye and go, 'I'm going to deal with it.'" Prince Harry, meanwhile, has done just that. And in the process, the Duke of Sussex has disclosed some rather tragic details regarding the psychological struggles he's faced.
In 2023, Prince Harry took part in a chat with Dr. Gabor Maté, who specializes in trauma, with the public interview doubling as an appointment in some ways. Per the New York Daily News, Dr. Maté didn't mince words, and diagnosed Harry with ADD, PTSD, anxiety, and depression on the spot. The doctor noted that many of Harry's issues stemmed from his childhood, including the unfortunate death of his mother, Princess Diana. Harry himself concurred with this assessment, sharing that his personal doctor had also privately diagnosed him with PTSD. Echoing older brother William, Harry also explained that he intended his 2023 memoir "Spare" as "an act of service" that would ideally encourage and inspire others to be more open about their own mental health.
Prince Harry says Prince William once mocked him over an agoraphobic episode
Speaking of "Spare," Prince Harry also revealed in his book that he suffers from agoraphobia, which the APA Dictionary of Psychology defines as "an excessive, irrational fear of being in open or unfamiliar places, resulting in the avoidance of public situations from which escape may be difficult, such as standing in line or being in a crowd." Per Today, Harry noted that his high-profile role in the royal family didn't exactly help his condition. In fact, it made it borderline unmanageable.
The Duke of Sussex recalled one particular incident where he nearly fainted while giving a speech. He added that older brother Prince William didn't exactly do much to comfort him. Rather, the Prince of Wales allegedly laughed at Harry for being covered in sweat after all was said and done. This feels a bit strange, given that William has been fairly open about the fact that he himself has struggled to handle his anxiety during royal outings. Nevertheless, it lends credence to the idea that tension between Harry and William was present even before their public feud. "Him of all people," Harry recalled in his book, adding, "He'd been present for my very first panic attack. With Kate [Middleton]. We were driving out to a polo match in Gloucestershire, in their Range Rover. I was in the back and Willy peered at me in the rearview. He saw me sweating, red-faced. 'You all right, Harold?' No, I wasn't."