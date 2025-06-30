Tragic Details About Prince Harry's Health

Though Prince Harry and older brother Prince William don't see eye-to-eye on much these days, one thing the estranged royals do apparently agree on is that mental well-being is just as important as physical well-being. William, the Prince of Wales, has been a vocal advocate for mental health awareness over the years. "You can't be ashamed of your mental health," William said in a 2020 trailer for the BBC documentary "Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health," adding, "You've got to be able to look it in the eye and go, 'I'm going to deal with it.'" Prince Harry, meanwhile, has done just that. And in the process, the Duke of Sussex has disclosed some rather tragic details regarding the psychological struggles he's faced.

In 2023, Prince Harry took part in a chat with Dr. Gabor Maté, who specializes in trauma, with the public interview doubling as an appointment in some ways. Per the New York Daily News, Dr. Maté didn't mince words, and diagnosed Harry with ADD, PTSD, anxiety, and depression on the spot. The doctor noted that many of Harry's issues stemmed from his childhood, including the unfortunate death of his mother, Princess Diana. Harry himself concurred with this assessment, sharing that his personal doctor had also privately diagnosed him with PTSD. Echoing older brother William, Harry also explained that he intended his 2023 memoir "Spare" as "an act of service" that would ideally encourage and inspire others to be more open about their own mental health.