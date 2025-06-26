Lauren Boebert Reveals Her Surprising Prison Pen Pal (Watch Out, Kid Rock!)
Lauren Boebert may have seemingly confirmed those Kid Rock romance rumors in May, but that doesn't mean he's the only man in her life. In fact, there's another surprising star who's apparently been sending Boebert letters: none other than the "Tiger King" himself, Joe Exotic. And in case you were wondering, she's a fan.
Lauren Boebert says 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic has reached out to her while he has been in prison, he is a "fantastic unifier," and Trump should consider pardoning him. pic.twitter.com/VfoYjayQKX
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 25, 2025
Most of us know Exotic from the Netflix docuseries "Tiger King," which made waves in 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 lockdown. Since gaining fame from the show, Exotic was charged with murder-for-hire, allegedly attempting to have his nemesis, Carole Baskin, killed. Exotic is now seeking a pardon from Donald Trump while serving a 21-year prison sentence. According to Boebert, she's one of multiple members of Congress who has received communication from Exotic, who's clearly attempting to get folks on his side as he attempts to get pardoned. In an interview with "Prime Time with Stein," Boebert shared, "Joe Exotic has reached out to me — or at least his team has — in the past... And, like I said — he was a fantastic unifier" (via X).
Lauren Boebert will support Joe Exotic in his quest to be pardoned
Based on what Lauren Boebert said, it seems she's a fan of Joe Exotic, meaning he has at least one representative on his side. "I enjoy the heart and sentiment of Joe... We'll see what the pardon team says and keep putting in words for him," she explained (via X). It is worth noting, however, that according to Boebert, "I haven't read into the actual charges." So, since she doesn't actually know why Exotic is in prison, it remains unclear whether there's any likelihood he will actually be pardoned or not.
It is possible that Sean "Diddy" Combs' potential pardon from Donald Trump might not be a pipe dream, and some people even believe Trump could pardon Josh Duggar. So, when it comes to pardons for celebs, nothing is out of the question. And, in the meantime, at least Exotic can take heart in the fact that he has an unlikely advocate in Boebert. But Kid Rock should look out; after all, it seems Boebert loves a man with long, blond hair that doesn't look like it gets washed very often.