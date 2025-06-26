Lauren Boebert Reveals Her Surprising Prison Pen Pal (Watch Out, Kid Rock!)

Lauren Boebert may have seemingly confirmed those Kid Rock romance rumors in May, but that doesn't mean he's the only man in her life. In fact, there's another surprising star who's apparently been sending Boebert letters: none other than the "Tiger King" himself, Joe Exotic. And in case you were wondering, she's a fan.

Lauren Boebert says 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic has reached out to her while he has been in prison, he is a "fantastic unifier," and Trump should consider pardoning him. pic.twitter.com/VfoYjayQKX — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 25, 2025

Most of us know Exotic from the Netflix docuseries "Tiger King," which made waves in 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 lockdown. Since gaining fame from the show, Exotic was charged with murder-for-hire, allegedly attempting to have his nemesis, Carole Baskin, killed. Exotic is now seeking a pardon from Donald Trump while serving a 21-year prison sentence. According to Boebert, she's one of multiple members of Congress who has received communication from Exotic, who's clearly attempting to get folks on his side as he attempts to get pardoned. In an interview with "Prime Time with Stein," Boebert shared, "Joe Exotic has reached out to me — or at least his team has — in the past... And, like I said — he was a fantastic unifier" (via X).