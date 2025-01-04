Could Donald Trump Pardon Josh Duggar? Jim Bob Reportedly Hopes So

The following contains references to child sexual abuse.

Former reality star Josh Duggar is doing time in federal prison following his conviction on charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material. Ever since then, his parents have been doing all they can to clear his name. Convinced her oldest son is innocent of the heinous crimes, mom Michelle Duggar wrote a letter to the sentencing judge pleading for leniency. It didn't work. Nor did his legal team's attempts to get a new trial. But the senior Duggars appear to be holding out hope that incoming president Donald Trump could, to coin a phrase, Make Josh Free Again.

This all started with a very different rumor surrounding other members of the "19 Kids & Counting" family. On Christmas Day 2024, James Duggar posted photos of his parents' annual party on Instagram. Among the pics was one that showed dad Jim Bob Duggar sitting next to his daughter Jill Duggar Dillard — also featured on "19 Kids & Counting" — and her husband Derick. It was a shocking sight, considering the Dillards have been estranged from Jim Bob for years. Some fans saw this as a sign of reconciliation ("So glad to see Jill and Derrick [sic] there!!" was one response), and so did the tabloids. Katie Joy of the Without a Crystal Ball vlog, on the other hand, was infuriated at what she thought was hypocrisy on the Dillards' part and said so online.

But Derick himself reached out to Joy to set the record straight. That picture, he explained, was anything but an image of a happy reunion. He and Jim Bob had been arguing over how much power a president has to grant pardons under constitutional law. "My understanding here is that Jim Bob believes that Trump is going to be able to pardon Josh," Joy explained on YouTube.