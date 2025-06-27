HGTV's Keith Bynum And Evan Thomas Share Tragic News That Has Ty Pennington Feeling Their Pain
In a chaotic moment causing whiplash for HGTV fans, the television network known for its home renovation programming is severing ties with multiple shows. On the heels of Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson learning their show "Married to Real Estate" was unceremoniously canceled, it seems even more content was slated to be cut. On June 22, 2025, Keith Bynum posted on Instagram the news that "Bargain Block," the show he shares with partner Evan Thomas, will not be renewed for a fifth season.
In the post Bynum mentions how, "Our entire business and lives have been put through the ringer at the hands of a giant corporation, yet we persist lol." Although Bynum and Thomas are exiting from HGTV, they aren't retiring from the public eye just yet. "We love you all and we're very excited to announce what's next soon!" the post reads towards the end. Notably, fellow HGTV alum Ty Pennington reached out and left a sweet comment on Bynum's post — one that hit hard.
"Feel you on this!" was Pennington's initial response before elaborating on how "constantly worrying and wondering if it's all gonna be over," is a nerve-wracking part of show business. Pennington himself even admitted to never really being sure of the security of any of his shows. However, he also reminded the "Bargain Block" duo how great they are at what they do and that he "can't wait to see what you do next." Pennington was certainly not alone in this statement, as fans had much more to say about the recent moves made by HGTV.
Bargain Block fans are upset at the cancellations made by HGTV
It wasn't just "Bargain Block" and "Married to Real Estate" that got a rude canceling; two other HGTV shows reportedly got the same treatment, and there are rumors of additional shake ups to come. According to People, the beloved "Farmhouse Fixer" starring Jonathan Knight and "Izzy Does It" starring Izzy Battres also received word they weren't up for renewal. It's safe to say that fans are upended by these decisions, and not looking forward to what might come next for HGTV.
On the Reddit forum dedicated to all things HGTV, many are outspoken about their disdain for the new direction the channel seems to be headed. One post bemoans that, "With all of the [cancellations], HGTV has just become the channel of people with grating voices." In a post discussing the bitter demise of "Married to Real Estate," one user writes, "I honestly don't understand the direction that HGTV is taking," while another simply states, "This makes me sad."
As for how fans feel about "Bargain Block" getting chopped, one user wrote, "There goes the best thing HGTV had going for them the last few years." Of course, many fans seem to offer the same support for Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas, asserting they would like to follow the couple wherever their next adventure takes them. With one comment summing it up best by saying, "Someone needs to make a new channel with shows like ['Bargain Block'] and 'Houses with History.'" Proof that HGTV's cancellation moves just might come back to bite them.