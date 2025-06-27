HGTV's Keith Bynum And Evan Thomas Share Tragic News That Has Ty Pennington Feeling Their Pain

In a chaotic moment causing whiplash for HGTV fans, the television network known for its home renovation programming is severing ties with multiple shows. On the heels of Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson learning their show "Married to Real Estate" was unceremoniously canceled, it seems even more content was slated to be cut. On June 22, 2025, Keith Bynum posted on Instagram the news that "Bargain Block," the show he shares with partner Evan Thomas, will not be renewed for a fifth season.

In the post Bynum mentions how, "Our entire business and lives have been put through the ringer at the hands of a giant corporation, yet we persist lol." Although Bynum and Thomas are exiting from HGTV, they aren't retiring from the public eye just yet. "We love you all and we're very excited to announce what's next soon!" the post reads towards the end. Notably, fellow HGTV alum Ty Pennington reached out and left a sweet comment on Bynum's post — one that hit hard.

"Feel you on this!" was Pennington's initial response before elaborating on how "constantly worrying and wondering if it's all gonna be over," is a nerve-wracking part of show business. Pennington himself even admitted to never really being sure of the security of any of his shows. However, he also reminded the "Bargain Block" duo how great they are at what they do and that he "can't wait to see what you do next." Pennington was certainly not alone in this statement, as fans had much more to say about the recent moves made by HGTV.