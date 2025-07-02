Brad Pitt's Girlfriend Ines De Ramon Is Aging Like Fine Wine (Sorry, Angelina)
Brad Pitt's girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, has gone through another stunning transformation as she's gotten older. The University of Geneva graduate has garnered a lot of attention after her relationship with Brad Pitt became public. However, she isn't exactly a stranger to the limelight. De Ramon already had experience being under Hollywood's gaze during her relationship with Paul Wesley, whom she married in 2019 and divorced in 2022. But since Pitt is a bigger star than Wesley, de Ramon has had many more eyes on her after being with the "Fight Club" actor. The good news, however, is that it's the perfect time for the Anita Ko Jewelry vice president to ascend to A-list celebrity status.
In her 30s, de Ramon has seemingly entered her physical prime years, and she isn't afraid to show it off. And despite being exposed to cameras more than ever, de Ramon isn't afraid to wear a minimum amount of makeup when in public, if only to let onlookers know that her natural beauty is doing most of the work when it comes to her looks. But we're not the only ones who've noticed her graceful aging. De Ramon had a slight career change when she was hired for a modeling gig, proving that her gorgeous evolution was too undeniable for the entertainment industry to ignore. We imagine Pitt is certainly happy with his girlfriend's perpetual glow-up. But we wonder if Angelina Jolie feels a tinge of resentment towards Pitt's much younger girlfriend.
What's the age difference between Angelina Jolie and Ines de Ramon
Angelina Jolie was already much younger than Brad Pitt when they were together, as the "Troy" star is 12 years older than his ex. But after the two broke up, Pitt decided to go even younger than he did with Jolie. Ines de Ramon was reportedly born in December, somewhere between the years 1989 and 1992. This would've made her 29-32 when she was first linked with Pitt in November, 2022. Pitt, who came into this world in December, 1963, was 58 at the time the dating rumors swirled. This meant they had an age discrepancy of 26-29 years.
Born in 1975, the "Wanted" actress is about 14-17 years older than de Ramon, and was about 47 when her ex and the model were allegedly paired together. Although we think there's a small chance Jolie might be a bit jealous of de Ramon's youth, it's unlikely if certain reports are to be believed. Sources have asserted that Jolie doesn't care about Pitt's dating life at all. Yet even if she did take a peek at her former husband's new flame every now and then, she'd have little reason to hold a grudge. Jolie went through a stunning transformation herself that she was able to maintain in her late 40s and 50s. So although de Ramon's is certainly maturing well, only time will tell if she'll look as glamorous as Jolie does in her middle-aged years.