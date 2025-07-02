Brad Pitt's Girlfriend Ines De Ramon Is Aging Like Fine Wine (Sorry, Angelina)

Brad Pitt's girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, has gone through another stunning transformation as she's gotten older. The University of Geneva graduate has garnered a lot of attention after her relationship with Brad Pitt became public. However, she isn't exactly a stranger to the limelight. De Ramon already had experience being under Hollywood's gaze during her relationship with Paul Wesley, whom she married in 2019 and divorced in 2022. But since Pitt is a bigger star than Wesley, de Ramon has had many more eyes on her after being with the "Fight Club" actor. The good news, however, is that it's the perfect time for the Anita Ko Jewelry vice president to ascend to A-list celebrity status.

In her 30s, de Ramon has seemingly entered her physical prime years, and she isn't afraid to show it off. And despite being exposed to cameras more than ever, de Ramon isn't afraid to wear a minimum amount of makeup when in public, if only to let onlookers know that her natural beauty is doing most of the work when it comes to her looks. But we're not the only ones who've noticed her graceful aging. De Ramon had a slight career change when she was hired for a modeling gig, proving that her gorgeous evolution was too undeniable for the entertainment industry to ignore. We imagine Pitt is certainly happy with his girlfriend's perpetual glow-up. But we wonder if Angelina Jolie feels a tinge of resentment towards Pitt's much younger girlfriend.