The Stunning Transformation Of Ines De Ramon
In December 2022, Ines de Ramon made headlines for her high-profile outing with A-list boyfriend, Brad Pitt, when she attended the premiere of his new film "Babylon." The actor was seen with de Ramon at the afterparty, making their relationship status quite public (via People). Before dating de Ramon, The "Bullet Train" actor had several high-profile relationships, most notably with fellow actors Jennifer Anniston and Angelina Jolie. Unlike Pitt or his ex-partners, de Ramon is not an actress or involved in the entertainment world, and they both seem happy to keep their relationship more low-key.
De Ramon is an executive at a jewelry company, but her relationship with Pitt is not her first time in the public eye. She also has celebrity friends and was formerly married to "The Vampire Diaries" actor Paul Wesley.
Still, de Ramon has a comparatively low profile. Her Instagram is private, and she keeps most of her life out of the spotlight. So, who exactly is she, and how did she become Pitt's latest love interest? Well, there's a lot more to de Ramon's story than you might realize. We're diving into her family background, upbringing, and career, as well as her personal life, for a look at how she got to where she is today.
She grew up wealthy in Switzerland
Ines de Ramon was born in 1992., and although she didn't grow up a celebrity, de Ramon is used to a life of luxury. Long before she became known as Brad Pitt's girlfriend, de Ramon was brought up in a wealthy family in Switzerland. According to the New York Post, her father was a financer originally from Madrid, Spain. But, she and her family lived near Lake Geneva in a beautiful and well-to-do neighborhood called Cologny. Mansion Global reports that the lakeside suburb's around 5,000 residents are made up of bankers, diplomats, heirs, and other well-off families.
While little is known about her family and early life, she got her education while living in Switzerland. As a child, she attended a nearby school, and she later went to the University of Geneva where she got her degree in business administration, a field of study that would prove useful in her later career. Thanks to her family and upbringing, de Ramon also reportedly speaks many languages, including French, English, German, and Italian.
She was very popular in school
Throughout her childhood and young adult life, Ines de Ramon was reportedly quite well-liked in her Genevan circle. According to Watson, a European publication, she attended Collège Calvin for secondary school, or high school as we would refer to it in the US. "She was clearly the popular girl in high school," friends from Geneva told the publication.
But de Ramon was popular beyond just her school friends. She became something of a socialite in her small upper-class community. The New York Post reports that she was frequently featured in Cote, a magazine catering to wealthy French and Swiss communities. One issue of Cote showed a young de Ramon and Axel Harari, a Genevan architect who later founded Wave Art. It's clear that even from a young age, de Ramon knew how to navigate and conduct herself in elite circles. It may be this background that prepared her for the public attention she'd receive for her high-profile romantic relationships later in life.
She became vice president of a luxury jewelry company
So, how did Ines de Ramon come from Switzerland to the United States? The move seems to have coincided with her career trajectory. According to her LinkedIn profile, she worked in the jewelry department at the Geneva salesroom of Christie's Auction from 2013-2014. This was the start of her work with jewelry. She then moved to New York in 2014. There, she continued the same career path in the retail department for de Grisogono, a luxury jewelry company founded in Geneva, Switzerland.
In 2020, she became Vice President of Anita Ko Jewelry. According to the company website, Anita Ko is a Los Angeles-based fine jewelry brand specializing in sophisticated, but contemporary pieces. The brand's Instagram is both diamond and star-studded, featuring celebrities such as Ariana Grande, Sydney Sweeney, Selena Gomez, and Olivia Rodrigo wearing their designs. De Ramon has carved out a successful career in the jewelry industry, and has been with Anita Ko ever since.
She started dating Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley in 2018
Ines de Ramon began gaining a higher profile in 2018 when she started dating Paul Wesley, an actor best known for playing Stefan Salvatore on the CW's "The Vampire Diaries." The pair kept their relationship very quiet, but were seen on a dinner date in June 2018 (via People). That initial date sparked the dating rumors surrounding the jewelry designer and actor. And Wesley appeared to confirm their romance a month later by posting a photo of himself, de Ramon, Jessica Szohr of "Gossip Girl," and his former "Vampire Diaries" costar Nina Dobrev at a wedding. De Ramon was presumably his date at the event, making the relationship social media official.
Although de Ramon is not an actor like Wesley, she seemed to integrate into his life well. Throughout her time with Wesley, she and Nina Dobrev became friends, with Dobrev sharing a photo hanging out with de Ramon, Wesley, and their dogs. Wesley and de Ramon even took a couple's ski trip with Dobrev and her partner, Shaun White. But despite her growing celebrity circle, de Ramon continued to maintain a relatively low profile for herself apart from the occasional public appearances with Wesley.
She and Wesley had a quiet wedding
Just months after making their relationship public on social media, Ines de Ramon and Paul Wesley started wearing wedding bands, sparking speculation that they were married (via US Magazine). However, their relationship status as husband and wife wasn't confirmed until 2019 when Wesley's former costar, Nina Dobrev, let it slip on a podcast.
Dobrev spoke candidly to the hosts of "Directionally Challenged" about how she and Wesley did not get along while they were shooting "The Vampire Diaries." Although they were playing love interests, the actors didn't warm to each other at first. Dobrev continued, saying how strange it is to look back on because of how close she and Wesley later became. "We hang out a lot. We're really good friends. I love his wife," she said. Although "The Vampire Diaries" actress was sharing gossip from years ago, she inadvertently also spilled the beans on de Ramon and Wesley's quiet wedding by casually referring to de Ramon as Wesley's wife.
De Ramon and Welsey kept their dating and married life private, but Wesley did offer a glimpse of their life together. In a 2020 interview with People, he discussed how he'd been spending a lot of quarantine camping and trying to stay healthy with his wife, de Ramon, and their rescue dog, Gregory. The pair seemed to be enjoying the quiet married life.
She separated from her husband in 2022
After quietly getting married, jewelry designer Ines de Ramon and actor Paul Wesley separated about 3 years later. In September 2022, a representative told People that the couple had decided to mutually separate five months prior.
Despite not filing for divorce, de Ramon and Wesley seemed to live separate lives from that point forward. Soon after news of the couple's separation broke, Wesley went public with his new girlfriend, fashion model Natalie Kuckenburg (via Yahoo). De Ramon would also be tied to a new public relationship soon after.
Although they were both reportedly seeing other people, de Ramon and Wesley took some time before legally dissolving their marriage. According to US Magazine, de Ramon and Wesley filed separately for divorce, each of them submitting their paperwork on February 17, 2023, after almost a year of separation. Wesley and de Ramon had a very private relationship, and their divorce was no different. Neither party has given statements about the split. Little is known about the reasons for their divorce, aside from reports of it being a mutual decision, with both of them citing "irreconcilable differences" in their filing. De Ramon and Wesley had no children together but shared a dog, Gregory, who still makes appearances on Wesley's Instagram.
She started dating Brad Pitt
Ines de Ramon's love life made headlines again when she began dating another actor; De Ramon was seen attending a Bono concert with A-lister Brad Pitt in 2022. But, while this was their first public outing, a source close to the pair told People that they'd already been seeing each other for a few months after meeting through an unnamed mutual friend. "Ines is cute, fun, and energetic. She has a great personality. Brad enjoys spending time with her," another source told people. Since their relationship became public, the pair have been seen out together a few times while still keeping most of their personal life private.
Despite their almost 30-year age gap, things seem to be going well for the couple. A close source told US Magazine that Pitt and de Ramon "spend almost all their free time together." They started dating while de Ramon was still going through divorce proceedings with "Vampire Diaries" star Paul Wesley. But, these troubles may have only brought her and Pitt closer. "Brad has been really supportive of Ines while she's going through her divorce because he understands how it can be," a source told US, as Pitt has gone through his own complex divorce with Angelina Jolie, with whom he shares six children. "Although Brad knows Ines is completely independent and can handle things on her own, he's let her know that she can always open up to him about anything," the source added.