The Stunning Transformation Of Ines De Ramon

In December 2022, Ines de Ramon made headlines for her high-profile outing with A-list boyfriend, Brad Pitt, when she attended the premiere of his new film "Babylon." The actor was seen with de Ramon at the afterparty, making their relationship status quite public (via People). Before dating de Ramon, The "Bullet Train" actor had several high-profile relationships, most notably with fellow actors Jennifer Anniston and Angelina Jolie. Unlike Pitt or his ex-partners, de Ramon is not an actress or involved in the entertainment world, and they both seem happy to keep their relationship more low-key.

De Ramon is an executive at a jewelry company, but her relationship with Pitt is not her first time in the public eye. She also has celebrity friends and was formerly married to "The Vampire Diaries" actor Paul Wesley.

Still, de Ramon has a comparatively low profile. Her Instagram is private, and she keeps most of her life out of the spotlight. So, who exactly is she, and how did she become Pitt's latest love interest? Well, there's a lot more to de Ramon's story than you might realize. We're diving into her family background, upbringing, and career, as well as her personal life, for a look at how she got to where she is today.