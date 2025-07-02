Karoline Leavitt Throwback Photo Proves She Didn't Always Dress Like A Grandma
Karoline Leavitt's MAGA makeover totally ruined her sense of style, and it hasn't aged well since. Leavitt developed a bad habit of dressing way older than she actually is, which might've been an attempt to be taken more seriously in her new role as White House press secretary. Her sweater sets and grandma-styled pantsuits make her look stuck in a past that she wasn't even alive to experience.
Fashion designer Christopher Cuozzo, who's put together several of the suits Leavitt's been sporting, gave a bit of insight into how much thought the New Hampshire native puts into her work wardrobe. "She leaves it to me," Cuozzo said in an interview with WWD. "She'll look to me for colors and ideas. I'll send her that and some products that have been modeled by my clients for inspiration. She will say, 'Yes. No.' but she leaves the design to me — lapels, buttons and linings." This left us wondering if Leavitt took the same kind of approach for most of her attire. However, every once in a while, we stumble onto a picture where Leavitt is wearing something that's actually tailored to fit her youth and the era she lives in.
But ironically, we'd have to look into her past, where all throwback pics come from, to find an instance where Leavitt's fashion is more up to date.
Karoline Leavitt's white mini-dress shows how far her fashion has fallen
Karoline Leavitt once posted a picture of herself on Instagram posing in a white mini-dress, and it might be hard to imagine the Saint Anselm College graduate sporting it during her MAGA phase. The outfit had a risqué quality about it and was short enough for Leavitt to once again flaunt her killer legs. She wore matching-colored sandals, with a red and blue bandana wrapped around her ponytail. The casual garb showed just how much of a difference an outfit can make, since Leavitt looked much more like herself than she did in her press secretary days.
It was also symbolic of a much simpler time in Leavitt's life, where the outspoken politician didn't have as many eyes on her and had yet to be weighed down by the pressures that came with holding a high-ranking government position. It's possible that Leavitt might go back to this more youthful look after her tenure as White House press secretary comes to an end. Until then, we'll have to rely mostly on throwback snaps to remind us what Leavitt looks like when she doesn't pull clothes from her grandmother's closet.