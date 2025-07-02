Karoline Leavitt Throwback Photo Proves She Didn't Always Dress Like A Grandma

Karoline Leavitt's MAGA makeover totally ruined her sense of style, and it hasn't aged well since. Leavitt developed a bad habit of dressing way older than she actually is, which might've been an attempt to be taken more seriously in her new role as White House press secretary. Her sweater sets and grandma-styled pantsuits make her look stuck in a past that she wasn't even alive to experience.

Fashion designer Christopher Cuozzo, who's put together several of the suits Leavitt's been sporting, gave a bit of insight into how much thought the New Hampshire native puts into her work wardrobe. "She leaves it to me," Cuozzo said in an interview with WWD. "She'll look to me for colors and ideas. I'll send her that and some products that have been modeled by my clients for inspiration. She will say, 'Yes. No.' but she leaves the design to me — lapels, buttons and linings." This left us wondering if Leavitt took the same kind of approach for most of her attire. However, every once in a while, we stumble onto a picture where Leavitt is wearing something that's actually tailored to fit her youth and the era she lives in.

But ironically, we'd have to look into her past, where all throwback pics come from, to find an instance where Leavitt's fashion is more up to date.