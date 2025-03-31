Five Times Karoline Leavitt Dressed Way Older Than She Is

For being the youngest White House Press Secretary in United States history, Karoline Leavitt presents herself as an old soul. The transformation of Leavitt from failed congressional candidate to manning media blitzes on behalf of President Donald Trump, she's certainly gained access to an exclusive inner circle. Leavitt's sense of fashion, however, feels anything but celebratory. There have been several times Leavitt's outfit has missed the mark, leaving a trail of questions behind as to who styles her and why she has such a fondness for sweater sets. In fact, it's Leavitt's consistent inclination to dress in dowdy, old-timey clothes that makes her youth feel incongruent to her reality.

There was the time Leavitt wore a pantsuit fit for a nursing home as well as her rather outdated Easter dress debacle that shows the press secretary is stuck in the past. But these are just two examples of Leavitt's fondness for demure doily-inspired dresses. As she settles into her role — which requires her to be in front of the camera on a regular basis — it seems the message she's trying to send with her outfits is one of grasping for authority by dressing like a school principal from the 1950s.

While it's unclear if this strategy is working, what is clear is that there's many more times Leavitt has worn clothes that have been more fit for a grandma than a new mom. Here's five times Leavitt dressed significantly older than she really is.

