Karoline Leavitt's MAGA Makeover Totally Ruined Her Sense Of Style

Only six years after she graduated from college, Karoline Leavitt accepted the high-profile job of White House press secretary. At 27, Leavitt's the youngest person to take on this role. Donald Trump supported Leavitt even when others tried to dissuade him from choosing her due to her age. In turn, Leavitt's been a staunch Trump advocate since college. "I was MAGA," Leavitt enthused to The Daily Signal. "Ultra MAGA." In addition to having a MAGA mindset, Leavitt's had a MAGA makeover in her makeup and fashion choices.

Back in 2023, Leavitt demonstrated on Instagram (in a since-deleted post) that she was fully embracing the "Republican makeup" trend in all its excessive, over-bronzed glory. The press secretary also changed direction with her fashion choices, often dressing way older. Since she's frequently in front of the camera, Leavitt's list of fashion fails grew quickly after a few months working in her new job. In March 2025, Leavitt hit a new low with a frumpy blue frock that was ill-fitting and enveloped her silhouette instead of enhancing it.

However, it's possible she could reverse this trend. In 2019 and 2020, just as Leavitt was starting to work at the White House, she had a chic style that she should seriously think about reviving. Before the MAGA aesthetic dominated her look, Leavitt was all about fun patterns, bold colors, and fresh silhouettes. Let's revisit Leavitt's much more promising fashion past.