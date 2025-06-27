Lauren Sanchez's Uncomfortable-Looking Wedding Dress Has Us Low Key Stressed
Lauren Sanchez posted a picture of herself and Jeff Bezos shortly after marrying each other on her Instagram, and she made us all sweat with the wedding gown she wore. Although she was all smiles in the photo, we imagine the Amazon founder's new wife was melting inside of her garb, which she figured might've been a small price to pay when exchanging vows with a billionaire. The Dolce & Gabbana long-sleeved wedding dress came with a collar that couldn't have looked any tighter around her neck. And even if Sanchez wanted to escape the dress to use the bathroom or breathe, doing so might've required an entire team. As if the outfit didn't look stressful enough when she posted, a long column of buttons marched from the top of the dress down to the bottom. It's almost as if the best-selling author put the outfit on without any intention of getting out.
But seeing as Sanchez also had to squeeze into her pre-wedding dress, that also looked downright painful by the way, we think that the reporter measured the quality of her outfits during the special day by how uncomfortable they felt. If that's the case, she definitely made sure that her wedding dress was agonizing for both the wearer and the spectator.
Lauren Sanchez maybe should've gone with her first wedding dress choice
Lauren Sanchez's style wasn't at its best during her and Jeff Bezos' wedding bash. Sanchez looked like a Bratz version of Jackie Kennedy in one of her pre-wedding 'fits, which also looked painfully tight on the veteran reporter. So with her having little luck in the fashion department when it came to her big day, Sanchez's dress might've been doomed to look uncomfortable from the start. But it didn't have to be that way. She had plenty of time to change or redesign her dress, especially since Sanchez's passion project further delayed her and Bezos' wedding by putting it on the backburner.
Sanchez herself had even confided that the wedding dress she initially had in mind was quite different from the "Houseboat"-inspired version she ended up donning. "It went from 'I want a simple, sexy modern dress' to 'I want something that evokes a moment,' and where I am right now. I am a different person than I was five years ago," Sanchez said in an interview with Vogue. However, this could've easily been a case of Sanchez having it right the first time. If Sanchez wore a simpler wedding dress, it probably wouldn't have been talked about as much. But it might've spared Sanchez, and all of us, a lot of discomfort.