Lauren Sanchez's Uncomfortable-Looking Wedding Dress Has Us Low Key Stressed

Lauren Sanchez posted a picture of herself and Jeff Bezos shortly after marrying each other on her Instagram, and she made us all sweat with the wedding gown she wore. Although she was all smiles in the photo, we imagine the Amazon founder's new wife was melting inside of her garb, which she figured might've been a small price to pay when exchanging vows with a billionaire. The Dolce & Gabbana long-sleeved wedding dress came with a collar that couldn't have looked any tighter around her neck. And even if Sanchez wanted to escape the dress to use the bathroom or breathe, doing so might've required an entire team. As if the outfit didn't look stressful enough when she posted, a long column of buttons marched from the top of the dress down to the bottom. It's almost as if the best-selling author put the outfit on without any intention of getting out.

But seeing as Sanchez also had to squeeze into her pre-wedding dress, that also looked downright painful by the way, we think that the reporter measured the quality of her outfits during the special day by how uncomfortable they felt. If that's the case, she definitely made sure that her wedding dress was agonizing for both the wearer and the spectator.