Lauren Sanchez Squeezes Into Pre-Wedding Dress That Looks Downright Painful
One of the most publicized and likely priciest weddings of the year has finally arrived. Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos are spending the next three days celebrating their love at a big Venice wedding celebration. On June 27, the pair will officially say "I do." On the 26th, they held a welcome dinner for their celeb guests and Sanchez sported a look that we cannot stop talking about. Let's just say, while she's certainly going to have fun over the next few days, this outfit does not look comfortable.
Folks are surely waiting to see what Sanchez wears for her myriad wedding events, as well as what the star-studded guest list will be sporting. For her first look, she headed to her welcome dinner in a metallic Schiaparelli Couture gown. The embroidered strapless dress had a blue and green floral print surrounding a gold, shimmering corseted bodice. As Sanchez's upcoming union increases her net worth, it's safe to say she wanted to look like a million — or, in this case, more than 200 billion — bucks. But this dress left plenty of us wondering: can she even inhale in that thing?
Lauren Sanchez put in plenty of effort to attempt an effortless look
Lauren Sanchez paired her teeny tiny waist with a high ponytail in loose waves and big diamond stud earrings. Jeff Bezos sported a black suit with a white shirt, no tie, and aviator sunglasses. In many photos of the couple heading to the event, Bezos seemed to be assisting Sanchez as she walked, possibly because that extra tight corset was affecting her mobility.
Kim Kardashian was among the guests arriving in Venice, Italy, for the big day. As a friend of Sanchez, we're surprised that she didn't let the bride-to-be know what happens when you wear a really, really tight, painful-looking corset. In Kardashian's case, it landed her on the dreaded 2024 Met Gala worst-dressed list. For Sanchez, though, it's likely that nothing will be able to sour her big day — or should we say big weekend. After all, Jeff Bezos and Sanchez's prenup reportedly delayed their wedding for quite some time, so it surely feels like a relief for the day to finally be upon them.
Still, it probably won't be as big a relief as it will be when she can finally remove that corset at the end of the night.