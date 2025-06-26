Lauren Sanchez Squeezes Into Pre-Wedding Dress That Looks Downright Painful

One of the most publicized and likely priciest weddings of the year has finally arrived. Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos are spending the next three days celebrating their love at a big Venice wedding celebration. On June 27, the pair will officially say "I do." On the 26th, they held a welcome dinner for their celeb guests and Sanchez sported a look that we cannot stop talking about. Let's just say, while she's certainly going to have fun over the next few days, this outfit does not look comfortable.

Folks are surely waiting to see what Sanchez wears for her myriad wedding events, as well as what the star-studded guest list will be sporting. For her first look, she headed to her welcome dinner in a metallic Schiaparelli Couture gown. The embroidered strapless dress had a blue and green floral print surrounding a gold, shimmering corseted bodice. As Sanchez's upcoming union increases her net worth, it's safe to say she wanted to look like a million — or, in this case, more than 200 billion — bucks. But this dress left plenty of us wondering: can she even inhale in that thing?