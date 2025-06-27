Lauren Sánchez Looks Like A Bratz Version Of Jackie Kennedy In Pre-Wedding 'Fit
As Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez drift around Venice, inching closer to their nuptials, Sánchez has been taking the opportunity to play dress up. There was the painful-looking pre-wedding corset dress Sánchez wore for a casual boat ride, but that didn't seem to be enough for the bride-to-be. Sánchez decided to branch out from her more rowdy sense of fashion and tap into the refined elegance inspired by the effortlessly chic style of Jackie Kennedy Onassis.
Stepping out in a cream-colored, calf-length skirt and matching button-down top, Sánchez was most likely aiming for a classic look. The cut of the skirt has a 1950s feel and the top is a bit boxier than some of the risqué outfits Sánchez has worn in the past. But what made this particular 'fit feel like an homage to the former first lady was the silk scarf Sánchez had wrapped around her head and hair. The whole look was deeply reminiscent of some of Onassis's most iconic outfits. While the look should be timeless on most anyone, some of the possible plastic surgery Sánchez has gotten recently makes the whole thing feel incongruent. Sánchez is a bit too modern-looking, so she ends up looking like a cheap and exaggerated rip-off of the original, but that's not stopping her from aiming for the stars.
Lauren Sánchez has also been compared to Princess Di
Considering just how delayed the wedding between Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez has been — for rumored prenup reasons — it would make sense that Lauren would want to draw out the celebration. While there's been some rumbling from the locals about such a lavish wedding infiltrating their town, Bezos and Lauren have felt quite at home in and around Venice leading up to their big day. However, even when she's trying to wear attention-grabbing outfits or showing off her smoothed-out face, Lauren has still struggled to live up to the hype.
When her brother, Paul Sánchez, spoke to TMZ about the upcoming wedding, he made a rather bold comparison. "I think it's gonna be like a Princess Di thing," Paul had told the outlet. While putting Lauren on the same pedestal as an icon such as Princess Diana appears ill-advised, it seems she took the bait and is now trying to tap into other previous pillars to make sure her wedding remains relevant. Although, try as Lauren might, she doesn't seem to have the juice to pull off the classic style and grace of Jackie Kennedy Onassis or Princess Di.
Of course, these loud outfits worn by Lauren could just be her showing off her lavish life, but they do come with a tinge of desperation. Between the breathless corset fiasco and now this look, it seems that Lauren is trying to embody a greatness that hasn't arrived for her yet.