Lauren Sánchez Looks Like A Bratz Version Of Jackie Kennedy In Pre-Wedding 'Fit

Considering just how delayed the wedding between Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez has been — for rumored prenup reasons — it would make sense that Lauren would want to draw out the celebration. While there's been some rumbling from the locals about such a lavish wedding infiltrating their town, Bezos and Lauren have felt quite at home in and around Venice leading up to their big day. However, even when she's trying to wear attention-grabbing outfits or showing off her smoothed-out face, Lauren has still struggled to live up to the hype.

When her brother, Paul Sánchez, spoke to TMZ about the upcoming wedding, he made a rather bold comparison. "I think it's gonna be like a Princess Di thing," Paul had told the outlet. While putting Lauren on the same pedestal as an icon such as Princess Diana appears ill-advised, it seems she took the bait and is now trying to tap into other previous pillars to make sure her wedding remains relevant. Although, try as Lauren might, she doesn't seem to have the juice to pull off the classic style and grace of Jackie Kennedy Onassis or Princess Di.

Of course, these loud outfits worn by Lauren could just be her showing off her lavish life, but they do come with a tinge of desperation. Between the breathless corset fiasco and now this look, it seems that Lauren is trying to embody a greatness that hasn't arrived for her yet.