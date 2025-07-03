The Scary Incident On The View That Nearly Ended In Disaster For Sunny Hostin
Over the course of her lengthy tenure as a co-host on "The View," Sunny Hostin has gained recognition for her legal expertise, as well as for some of her scathing takes. However, for all of her fame and success, Hostin has had to endure some tragic events in her life — and audiences very nearly saw one play out in real time after a scary incident on "The View" nearly ended in disaster.
On the June 20, 2025 edition of the show, Hostin recalled that she "almost died" live on the air two days earlier, when former host Debbie Matenopoulos dropped by to share some food she had prepared. The Greek meals Matenopoulos brought contained walnuts, which, unbeknownst to her colleagues, Hostin is allergic to. "She has this wonderful food, Greek food,' Hostin said (via Us Weekly), adding, "I have a terrible allergy to walnuts. As I'm eating the food, Alyssa asks, 'Are those walnuts in here?' And she says, 'Yes.' So I panic immediately."
Hostin went on to explain that she wrote a "death note" to co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin to explain her predicament. She then managed to get the attention of executive producer Brian Teta, at which point the show's medical team leapt into action. "What was great was, our Disney nurses are like superheroes. Nurse Jan came in with an EpiPen," Hostin shared. Later, on the June 23 edition of the "Behind the Table" podcast, Hostin explained that while everyone was able to have a good laugh about what happened, the situation was still "incredibly serious and scary."
Debbie Matenopoulos says she was told no one on The View had an allergy
Following Sunny Hostin's podcast update, Debbie Matenopoulos herself addressed the incident during a chat with Entertainment Weekly. She said that she felt incredibly guilty about the health scare, explaining that she had no idea about Hostin's walnut allergy.
Matenopoulos further revealed that when she first brought her recipes in to "The View," she had actually expressed concern regarding whether or not the hosts had any food allergies. According to the former host, however, an unnamed producer told her that none of them did. On that note, Entertainment Weekly reports that the producer in question also didn't know about Hostin's allergy. According to the outlet, the last time Hostin had a severe reaction to walnuts was before she became a permanent co-host on "The View."
In keeping with Hostin's podcast comments, however, Matenopoulos seemed to have a good sense of humor about the whole thing. "She thinks I'm trying to kill her," Matenopoulos lightheartedly remarked, adding, "I would like to go on the record stating I definitely was not trying to kill Sunny Hostin!" In all seriousness, there doesn't appear to be any bad blood between the two TV personalities over what appears to have been an honest mistake. On "Behind the Table," both Hostin and "The View" executive producer Brian Teta made it clear that they don't blame Matenopoulos for the incident. However, that didn't make it any less scary. "I was terrified. It was crazy," Hostin said.