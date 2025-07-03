The Scary Incident On The View That Nearly Ended In Disaster For Sunny Hostin

Over the course of her lengthy tenure as a co-host on "The View," Sunny Hostin has gained recognition for her legal expertise, as well as for some of her scathing takes. However, for all of her fame and success, Hostin has had to endure some tragic events in her life — and audiences very nearly saw one play out in real time after a scary incident on "The View" nearly ended in disaster.

On the June 20, 2025 edition of the show, Hostin recalled that she "almost died" live on the air two days earlier, when former host Debbie Matenopoulos dropped by to share some food she had prepared. The Greek meals Matenopoulos brought contained walnuts, which, unbeknownst to her colleagues, Hostin is allergic to. "She has this wonderful food, Greek food,' Hostin said (via Us Weekly), adding, "I have a terrible allergy to walnuts. As I'm eating the food, Alyssa asks, 'Are those walnuts in here?' And she says, 'Yes.' So I panic immediately."

Hostin went on to explain that she wrote a "death note" to co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin to explain her predicament. She then managed to get the attention of executive producer Brian Teta, at which point the show's medical team leapt into action. "What was great was, our Disney nurses are like superheroes. Nurse Jan came in with an EpiPen," Hostin shared. Later, on the June 23 edition of the "Behind the Table" podcast, Hostin explained that while everyone was able to have a good laugh about what happened, the situation was still "incredibly serious and scary."