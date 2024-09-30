Sunny Hostin's Scathing Take On Brittany Mahomes After Her Trump Scandal

As it turns out, Donald Trump's social media posts, not his racist history, might be the real wake-up call for Brittany Mahomes. After her like became headline news, the former president took to Truth Social "to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country," (via Fox News). But once Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris, ended JD Vance, and caused a surge in new voter sign-ups, he viciously attacked her, again on Truth Social, by posting simply, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!"

Advertisement

Amid increasing pressure from Swifties, sources confirmed that Mahomes and her WAG BFF had agreed not to discuss politics to preserve their friendship. However, the divisive candidate's hateful posts about the "Shake It Off" hitmaker seem to have caused Mahomes to rethink her position somewhat, according to insiders who spoke to the Daily Mail. "She does not believe in hate in any form and loves Taylor so much," they shared, noting, "This shook her to the core."

Still, a change of heart might not be enough to repair Swift and Mahomes' relationship, as there are clear signs they are never ever getting back together. Unlike the prior season, they weren't spotted together at Chiefs games following the incident. Instead, the two ladies watched from separate VIP boxes. Even more telling, the "I Forgot That You Existed" singer-songwriter seemed to have replaced Mahomes with Chariah Gordon, another member of the Chiefs' WAG group.

Advertisement