Tragic Details About The View Star Sunny Hostin's Life

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin's tragic childhood molded her into the strong person she is today. During a 2020 appearance on ABC's "Windy City LIVE," she shared that her parents, who were just teens when they had Hostin, struggled to make ends meet and sometimes even had to forego certain necessities like food and hot water. However, in the former prosecutor's 2024 interview with Diversity Woman Magazine, she recalled how her parents left no stone unturned to make her happy. Whenever they went out for a meal, they let little Hostin order whatever she wanted off the menu and only chose items that were within the remaining budget for themselves.

Elsewhere, when the journalist appeared on "Tamron Hall" in November 2019, she revealed that her life was irrevocably altered when Hostin witnessed her beloved uncle being stabbed to death as a 7-year-old child. The TV personality was also left to deal with the complex emotions from the harrowing incident on her own because her family didn't seem to want to talk about it at all. Additionally, the man who stabbed her uncle never faced any consequences for his actions.

"I remember being in law school thinking, 'I want to be a prosecutor. I don't want to be a defense attorney. I want to get the guy that did that to my uncle,'" Hostin explained to Hall, per People. "And as a journalist, I wanted to give voice to the voiceless. I wanted to tell those stories." As a result, she studied journalism and later earned her law degree too. While Hostin eventually worked as a federal prosecutor and later snagged a spot on "The View," her struggles were far from over.

