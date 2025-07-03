Melania Trump's Throwback Photo With Donald Doesn't Help Plastic Surgery Rumors

There are some wild theories about Melania Trump's rumored plastic surgery doing the rounds on the internet, and whenever an old photograph of the former model makes a reappearance, they ramp up considerably. A snap of her and future husband Donald Trump attending the premiere of "The Thomas Crown Affair" in 1999 highlights Melania's stunning transformation over the years, but it also hints that her present-day good looks might not just be the result of good genes.

Plastic surgeon Dr. Sean McNally posited to the Irish Star that Melania's eyes were a dead giveaway that she'd had some cosmetic work done. "The periorbital area [the skin around the eye socket] looks rejuvenated due to less excess skin and better brow position," McNally noted after the first lady's 2025 interview with Fox News went viral. According to McNally, this look is usually accomplished through eyelid surgery and a brow lift. He also felt it was likely she'd had some laser treatments too (at an estimated cost of $30,000!). Luckily, in Trumpland, that's pocket change. Melania's face does look markedly different in that 1999 snap, but it's important to remember that she was only 29 at the time.

Facial plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Linkov agreed that her youthful glow is likely thanks to some medical intervention. He compared photographs from the 1990s to more recent snaps of the first lady in a YouTube video, observing some changes to her nose, which he suspected had been cosmetically altered during Melania's 20s. Linkov also argued that she favored lip fillers when she was younger and that she might have had cheek implants too. Linkov also speculated that Melania gets regular Botox injections to keep the wrinkles at bay.