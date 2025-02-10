The Wildest Theories About Melania Trump's Rumored Plastic Surgery

According to Dr. Dennis Schimpf of Sweetgrass Plastic Surgery, there are a couple of tell-tale signs that Melania Trump may have had a facelift. "She appears to have a scar in front of her ear, known as a pretragal incision — a common approach to a facelift," he explains. He also notes subtle but significant changes in the shape of her ears and the tightness of her neck, both classic indicators of a facelift.

Backing up this theory, another board-certified surgeon, Dr. Sean McNally, has a really similar analysis (via Irish Star): "If you look real close there's two things to note. One, her earlobe has what we call a pixie shape. There also appears to be a very faint light line just in front of her ear running down to the edge of her earlobe."

Beyond the facelift, Dr. Schimpf also tells us he believes Melania Trump had an eyelid lift, known as a canthoplasty. "When comparing her recent photos to earlier ones, she originally had a rounder, almond-shaped eye, which is a more naturally youthful look. Today, her eyes appear more slanted and angled upward, typically the result of an eyelid lift with a possible temporal brow lift," he points out. This could explain why Melania Trump is unrecognizable in throwback photos that were taken before her rumored plastic surgery.

